Violent robbery Wednesday morning leaves one injured in east Fort Worth, police say

Police are investigating a robbery where the suspect stabbed the man he robbed and fled the scene early Wednesday morning.

The incident occurred shortly after midnight, around 12:20 a.m., in the 800 block of South Hughes Avenue in east Fort Worth.

Police said that upon their arrival to the area, they found a man who was stabbed twice “as a result of being robbed by an unknown suspect.”

The man was taken to a local hospital, where he was last reported in stable condition.

No arrests have been made yet. The investigation remains ongoing.