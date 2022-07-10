Violent Saturday in Fort Pierce: 1 person dead, 1 teen critically injured in shootings

FORT PIERCE — One person was killed and another was seriously injured in a pair of Saturday night shootings in Fort Pierce, according to the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office.

The first, fatal incident occurred around 7:15 p.m. July 9 near the 2500 block of Avenue R. Police didn’t provide any details about the age, gender or hometown of the deceased.

A suspect has been taken into custody, said police, who also provided no identifying information about that person.

► Fatal shooting: Port St. Lucie man killed in Fort Pierce

► Summer violence: 1 dead, 2 injured in Fort Pierce shooting

► Opinion: TCPalm readers weigh in on mass shootings

At 9:15 p.m., deputies encountered a 17-year-old boy in a silver Infiniti G35x sedan at the intersection of North 45th Street and Juanita Avenue who said he’d been shot. He was taken to an unspecified local hospital, where he was in critical condition early Sunday.

Police seek the public’s help in identifying where the crime occurred.

No additional information regarding either crime was available as of midafternoon Sunday, spokesperson Tonya Woodworth told TCPalm.

The weekend shootings mark a violent beginning to the month in Fort Pierce; a 31-year-old Port St. Lucie man was pronounced dead following a July 5 shooting.

Anyone with information about the second shooting is asked to call St. Lucie detectives at 772-462-3230 or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 800-273-8477.

Lindsey Leake is TCPalm’s projects reporter. She has an M.A. in Science Writing from Johns Hopkins University, an M.A. in Journalism and Digital Storytelling from American University and a B.A. from Princeton University. Follow her on Twitter @NewsyLindsey, Facebook @LindseyMLeake and Instagram @newsylindsey. Call her at 772-529-5378 or email her at lindsey.leake@tcpalm.com.

Read more of Lindsey’s stories and support her work with a TCPalm subscription.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Fatal shootings: 1 person dead, 1 teen injured in Fort Pierce, Florida