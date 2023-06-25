Violent Saturday in Orange County left multiple shot, 2 dead, police say

A violent Saturday in Orange County left multiple people shot and two people dead, according to law enforcement and reports.

On Saturday, four people were injured by gunfire, and two died, one who was shot accidentally.

Saturday night, two women were shot, one of whom died from her injuries, according to Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

On Saturday around 11:40 p.m., deputies responded to a call regarding a shooting in the 10700 block of International Drive, OCSO said.

When deputies arrived, they found a woman with a gunshot wound; they took her to a nearby hospital, where she later died, OCSO said.

The shooting happened inside a vehicle near the intersection of International Drive and Central Florida Parkway. Witnesses told deputies the shooting was accidental, when a gun discharged and struck a female passenger in the car, OCSO said.

The investigation is ongoing with all parties involved cooperating with deputies, OCSO said.

Another shooting took place on Saturday on South Kirkman Road at the Metro Place Apartments, which left one woman injured, Orlando Police told Wesh.

Wesh reported that police found a woman with gunshot wounds who was taken to the hospital.

The police have not released information about a suspect and the investigation is ongoing, according to Wesh.

Another shooting early Saturday at a banquet hall located at 2620 N. Hiawassee Road, near Pine Hills, left one dead, one in critical condition and two others injured, according to OCSO.

The man who died was identified as 28-year-old Willie Alphonso Bell Jr. and the other three injured were described to be in their 20s and 30s, OCSO said.

The sheriff’s office said dozens, maybe even a hundred, people were at the banquet hall but no one spoke with law enforcement.

There is no suspect or motive currently identified and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimeline at 407-423-8477.