Violent senior citizen escapes prison time for carrying gun

Dec. 20—A cocaine dealer in his 70s escaped prison time after being found with a handgun, but he could still land behind bars.

Norvel D. Landers, 71, of Indianapolis, reportedly rolled down his car window and pointed a firearm at a semi driver trying to pass him during a fit of road rage in February.

Whitestown Police Officer John Pogorov found that Landers had a .38-caliber revolver, and Landers agreed that he overreacted to being scared by the truck following him too closely and honking, Pogorov reported.

Landers was previously convicted of dealing in cocaine and is prohibited from carrying a firearm. He was charged in Boone County with unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, a level 4 felony, and pointing a firearm, a level 6 felony.

Landers pleaded guilty this month to unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon. Boone Circuit Court Judge Lori Schein sentenced him to six years with the Indiana Department of Correction but suspended the sentence in favor of probation.

Landers must meet the conditions of probation, or Schein could reinstate the prison sentence.

A charge of pointing a firearm was dismissed as part of his plea deal.