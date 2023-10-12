Violent sex offender wanted by L.A. police

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a violent 71-year-old sex offender with mental health problems who walked away from his state mandated program in Los Angeles.

John Scott Carver was last seen Oct. 10 at around 7:30 p.m. near Olympic Boulevard and Masselin Avenue, according to a news release from the Los Angeles Police.

The 71-year-old, who police say should be considered armed and dangerous, cut off his monitoring device and fled toward San Vicente Boulevard and Sierra Bonita Avenue, possibly on foot.

John Carver, 71, was last Oct. 10 after he walked away from his state mandated program in Los Angeles. (LAPD)

John Carver, 71, was last Oct. 10 after he walked away from his state mandated program in Los Angeles. (LAPD)

Carver, who has also gone by the names Scott Carver and Michael Meadows, is described as a white male adult with brown and gray hair and green eyes. He stands 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

The public is asked to remain vigilant. Anyone that might spot Carver is asked to call 911 immediately or contact your local law enforcement agency.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Carver is urged to contact Crisis Response Support Section, Senior Lead Officer Canales at 213-925-6788. Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or online at L.A. Crime Stoppers.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.