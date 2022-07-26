Violent sexual predator charged with failing to register address

Jul. 26—BEAR CREEK TWP. — A Lackawanna County man deemed a violent sexual offender in 2012 was charged with failing to register his new address living in a camper near a children's camp.

Stephen James Juice, 51, admitted to staying in the camper parked on Settlement Road for five to six weeks and failing to register the address with state police, according to court records.

Juice was arrested by detectives with the Luzerne County district attorney's office and West Hazleton police, members of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, on Monday.

The location where Juice was found residing is adjacent to the Wilkes-Barre Township Settlement Camp.

Juice was arraigned by District Judge Ferris Peter Webby Sr. in Wright Township on a single count of failure to provide accurate registration information. He was jailed at the county correctional facility for lack of $100,000 bail.

Juice was sentenced in Lackawanna County Court in November 2012 to 33-to-84 months in state prison after he pled guilty to unlawful contact with a minor. As a violent sexual predator, Juice is mandated to register his address every three months and provide any new address prior to relocating.

Court records say residents in the area where Juice was staying illegally expressed concerns and limited their children's movements.

After receiving information about Juice living in the camper, West Hazleton police Det. Richard Naprava and county Det. Charles Balogh spotted him driving on Settlement Road in his vehicle. There is no known address for the location where Juice had parked his camper, court records say.

Detectives approached Juice who admitted he was living in the camper for several weeks and failed to comply with registration requirements.

Juice's registered address on Brick Avenue, Scranton, is a sibling's house but he admitted he had not stayed there for weeks, court records say.

Juice further admitted, according to court records, to failing to report the address of his place of employment.