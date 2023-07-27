Violent Staten Island ex-con charged in stabbing death in drug den

Police nabbed an ex-con with a violent history for the stabbing death of a Staten Island man over a drug dispute in a flophouse.

Frank Rivera, 58, of Mariner’s Harbor, was charged with the murder of Jonathan Winokur, 38, of Port Richmond on Sunday just before 11 p.m. inside a known drug spot on Union Ave. near Richmond Terrace, police said.

Rivera, a drug dealer whose rap sheet includes murder, rape, assaults and drug charges, attacked Winokur over a drug dispute, police and the victim’s girlfriend told the Daily News.

“They had an altercation a while ago,” said Winokur’s girlfriend Elizabeth Ferone, 35. “He buys stuff from the guy. I was there one time, and Jon came in, and they started fighting. And then Frankie chased him out with a knife. Cops were called.”

She said that Rivera had warned Winokur about returning to the drug den.

“That’s where he disappears to,” she said. “Frankie told him ‘never come back again’ ... The first altercation, [Rivera] had a very big knife, and he chased [Jonathan] around the house. I was afraid to say anything because I thought he was going to kill me.”

She said that her boyfriend, Winokur, who had a pending sexual assault case in Staten Island, was not a violent guy.

“Jonathan has no weapons. Jonathan is vocal, he’s not a physical fighter,” she said.

Rivera was charged with murder, assault and criminal weapons possession. His arraignment was pending Wednesday night.