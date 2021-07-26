Violent Toledo weekend includes double homicide, multiple shootings

Jul. 26—As a surge in violence around the country continues to rage, Toledo is likewise on pace to set records for the second year in a row.

Four shootings over the weekend included a double homicide, with three other people injured in separate incidents, while a mother was charged for allegedly stabbing her young son and then herself.

In the most recent incident, Toledo police responded at 8:19 p.m. Sunday to Savage Park following three ShotSpotter alerts totaling 23 rounds detected, a report states. Players and attendees at a basketball game there scattered and fled as gunfire interrupted play.

Antonio Boone, 40, of the 500 block of Toronto Avenue, was shot in an arm, and several vehicles also were hit, police said. The victim was taken to Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center with injuries not considered life-threatening.

JoJuan Armour, commissioner of Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz's gun violence reduction initiative, went to the scene after the shooting and said it was lucky there weren't more people hurt.

"It was so crazy," he said. "My nephew was out there and called me as soon as it happened."

Just that morning, police had taped off the area around a home in the 1500 block of Freeman Street near Auburn Avenue following a stabbing. Mary Gregory, 37, is accused of stabbing her 8-year-old son in the neck with a kitchen butcher knife before injuring herself with the blade, a report states. She is charged in Toledo Municipal Court with felonious assault, a second-degree felony.

Both mother and son were taken to ProMedica Toledo Hospital with life-threatening injuries. A hospital spokesman had no information available Monday morning, though police said Sunday the two were in stable condition.

The stabbing came after a double homicide the day before. At 10:20 p.m. Saturday, police responded to the Birmingham Terrace apartments in East Toledo. Willie Walker, 27, and Elisa Molina, 23, no addresses provided, were killed while sitting in a vehicle in the 2100 block of Consaul Street. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Story continues

Their deaths marked the 39th and 40th homicides of the year in the city, well ahead of the 27 homicides tallied by this time in 2020. Last year, a record-breaking 61 people were killed in the city.

Just a half-hour after the double homicide was called in, officers were called at 10:50 p.m. to the 1300 block of Elmwood Avenue on two ShotSpotter alerts detecting a total of 11 rounds fired. Police found Angela Sales, no age provided, of the 600 block of Ogden Avenue, had been shot once. She was taken to ProMedica Toledo Hospital, police said, for treatment of an injury not believed to be life-threatening.

And early Sunday morning, police responded at 1:17 a.m. to the 100 block of West Bancroft Street on a ShotSpotter alert that detected a single round. Officers found Sonja-Brooke Langwell, 39, no address provided, with a gunshot wound. She was transported to Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening, police said.

Toledo police also responded to a half-dozen other shootings in which no people were injured, but homes and vehicles were struck in at least four of those incidents.

Since Jan. 1, Toledo police have tallied 174 people shot and 1,209 shooting incidents in the city.

Mr. Armour, who was hired in February to lead the mayor's initiative, said the city this week is completing the first round of interviews for candidates seeking to fill three positions for violence interrupters and an outreach specialist position.

"I'm just anxious to get started," Mr. Armour said. "I know people want to see results, but the issue wasn't created overnight."

Violence interrupters will engage directly with at-risk individuals in a productive way and work to proactively de-escalate tensions. The outreach specialist will work with violence interrupters, as well as connect with community organizations and perform administrative tasks.

"Even when these people are on, they still have to go out and build those relationships," Mr. Armour said.

He noted that the city must continue to rely on data and aim to create programs that will be sustainable even after grants and other government funding run out.

Mr. Armour added that while key aspects of the initiative are still developing, it is already working in the community by providing a social emotional learning program over the summer that will transition to an after-school program. He said the curriculum teaches children how to identify and work through emotions, de-escalation techniques, and other aspects of emotional intelligence.

"A lot of the perpetuators of violence are younger, and it's not inherent that they know how to work through their emotions or de-escalate," he said.

Monday afternoon, Toledo police announced a second round of Operation Clean Sweep, which involves a partnership between local law-enforcement and federal agencies to target gun violence. The effort will begin Friday and run through Sunday.

Officials will seek federal charges against individuals who are prohibited under federal law from possessing firearms, or who use firearms in a violent crime or drug-trafficking offense.

First Published July 26, 2021, 1:21pm