Violent weekend in Columbus as shootings leave multiple people injured and one dog dead

Violence broke out at several Columbus area locations this weekend that left multiple people injured and one dog dead.

One weekend double shooting in the 2900 block of 12th Ave. left a male and female with non-life-threatening injuries with one suspect being arrested, according to police.

A shooting Saturday in the 6600 block of Dorsey Drive left one person injured, according to the Columbus Police Department’s X page.

Another shooting Saturday occurred in the 6200 block of Georgetown Drive leaving one person injured, according to the department’s X page.

To cap off all the violence, a burglary Sunday at Professional Auto Care on 12th street left one dog dead.

Police said the suspect entered the business by yanking the door open using a vehicle. He then entered the business and shot and killed the dog that was located inside, according to police.