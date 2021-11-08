After violent weekend, Indianapolis breaks criminal homicide record with 217 deaths

A violent weekend in Indianapolis left three people dead and pushed the city past another grim milestone. With just under two months left in 2021, Indianapolis has broken its criminal homicide record for the second consecutive year.

The city surged passed the record during a weekend not unlike many others so far this year. Early Saturday morning, a man was shot to death outside a bar in the 5400 block of Massachusetts Avenue. Then, on Sunday, a man was shot inside a downtown Five Guys. He died at a hospital.

Another person was shot and killed at 1 a.m. Monday morning near a residential area in the 5200 block of Butler Terrace on the northeast side of the city, according to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police. At least five other people were wounded in shootings over the weekend.

The deaths marked 217 criminal homicides in Indianapolis as of Monday morning — a new record. The city recorded 215 criminal homicides in all of 2020, a number that shattered the previous record of 159 set in 2018, according to an IndyStar analysis of homicide data.

The weekend's killings are the latest example of the unprecedented violent crime that has shaken neighborhoods across Indianapolis and left city leaders searching for answers.

City officials have put an emphasis on community-based violence-reduction efforts to address what Mayor Joe Hogsett calls the "public health crisis" of gun violence in recent years. The City-County Council has poured tens of millions of dollars into community crime prevention grant programs and, recently, directed funds toward mental health resources — to problems officials say were exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The city-county budget for 2022 includes $295 million for the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, and nearly one third of the city's federal COVID relief funding will go toward public safety. That $150 million of Indianapolis' American Rescue Plan funding will support a three-year anti-violence effort, and IMPD will receive $33 million of that sum — $9 million of which will be allocated to the technology additions.

Police plan to place hundreds of surveillance cameras and license plate readers in high-crime neighborhoods throughout the city and announced they will pilot a gunshot detection system in the next year.

Still, the record-breaking number of criminal homicides came in a year of near constant violence in Indianapolis. After three mass shootings in the first four months of 2021 left 17 people and an unborn child dead, the killings continued at a record pace.

No fewer than 16 people have been killed in each of the first 10 months of the year, data show. October tied July for deadliest months of the year, both with 32 total homicides. During one week in the middle of October, 15 people were killed. All of the July homicides were labeled criminal by police, and only about three killings in October were justified. There were four homicides in the first week of November.

The criminal homicide number does not include killings made in self-defense, shootings by police ruled justified or accidental homicides. As of Sunday, Nov. 7, Indianapolis had recorded a total of 237 homicides. It's quickly approaching the 245 total homicide record set last year.

The violence has prompted pleas from community leaders and neighborhood groups to stop the violence. At the end of October, a handful of Indianapolis community members called for a three-day “ceasefire” to the violence for the Halloween weekend.

“We have a problem in the city of Indianapolis with gun violence," the Rev. Antonio Lipscomb told reporters Oct. 27, "and we’re here to say that we are taking responsibility for our community."

That ceasefire lasted just two days. A man was shot to death near the corner of 32nd and Hovey streets Halloween morning, hours before kids set out to trick-or-treat.

But on Monday morning, detectives were still investigating the person's death on Butler Terrace.

A police report listed the victim as a male. No other details were released.

