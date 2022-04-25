Violent weekend in Memphis pushes 2022 homicide total to 74, on pace with 2021

Four violent incidents that took place over the weekend in Memphis pushed the 2022 homicide total to 74 — the same total of homicides recorded in Memphis by this date in 2021.

In total, five were killed between Saturday and Sunday, including two fatally stabbed by a family member in a violent episode that drew comparisons online to the 2008 Lester Street killings.

According to court records and Memphis police's description of events, Memphis police were called to a house in the 2700 block of Hubert Avenue around 12:20 a.m.

Once there, officers found five victims with stab wounds.

One victim, Pamela Isabell, was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders. A second victim, a 7-year-old child, was rushed to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital in extremely critical condition, but died from his injuries shortly after arriving at Le Bonheur.

Those who survived the attack identified a relative, 24-year-old Leaudre Isabell, as the aggressor; the second child victim in the attack, a 9-year-old boy, told police he called the man who stabbed his family "Uncle Lil Boy."

Isabell, has been arrested and charged with two counts of first degree murder and three counts of attempted first-degree murder. Court documents show no prior arrests or convictions for Isabelle.

Isabell is not related to Brandon Isabelle, the 25-year-old man currently in jail facing charges related to the deaths of Danielle Hoyle, 27, and her two-day old infant, Kennedy Hoyle.

All three of the victims that survived the attack are still in critical condition, Memphis police said.

Three separate incidents leave two dead, one injured

Since the beginning of 2022, the homicide total in Memphis lagged several victims behind the total of 2021 — the deadliest year in recorded Memphis history with 346 homicides.

But the total was matched by weekend violence not only from Hubert Avenue killings but three other incidents.

Story continues

One person died after being shot in the 2700 block of Park Avenue around 4:30 a.m., police said.

Police also reported a fatal stabbing near North Hollywood and Sam Cooper Boulevard that left one person dead.

And in yet another stabbing incident, an argument that started over the taste of a person's coffee ended in a fatality. Sheila Dowdy, has been arrested and charged with the death of her husband Wesley Dowdy.

According to court records, Sheila Dowdy became agitated during the argument and attempted to drink bleach. Before he died, the affidavit said, Wesley Dowdy told police his wife became even more angered after he stopped her from drinking bleach.

Sheila Dowdy then went into their kitchen, grabbed a brown-handled knife, and stabbed her husband multiple times in their home located in the 800 block of Wrenwood Street.

Shelia Dowdy, according to court records, has no prior convictions.

Micaela Watts is a reporter for The Commercial Appeal and can be reached at micaela.watts@commercialappeal.com.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Memphis violence: Five killed, including family stabbing victims