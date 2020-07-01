Viper V10-Powered 1968 Plymouth GTX Is One Custom Mean Machine

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Meet "Eruption", a muscle car restomod build out of New Zealand.

Normally when we stumble across something as insanely cool as this restomod, we are disappointed to find out that is just a rendering drawn up by some incredibly talented digital artist. While we agree the concept is cool, we wish it was a real life build that somebody cooked up in real life. To our delight, this ridiculously awesome 1968 Plymouth GTX powered by a modern Viper V10 is the real deal, and it is owned by Ian Neary from New Zealand. We happened to come across some insane photos of this build on Facebook, and we had to find more about it.

Street Machine Photos by Alastair Ritchie More

According to WhichCar.com, Ian Neary is a Mopar enthusiast. Back in 2005, he built an outstanding '59 Ford Skyliner that grabbed the attention of Peter Ellmers, who distributes Mothers car care products around New Zealand. Ellmers invited Ian to join him as a judge for the highly desired Shine Award at the massive SEMA show in Las Vegas.

After attending the SEMA show and heading back to NZ, Ian's ideas for another car project was now heading in a different direction. The name 'Eruption' came to him due to the erupting thoughts inside his head for the project, and because the Mopar logo turned sideways can be read as an "E". It all made perfect sense.

B-body Chrysler cars were ever-increasing in price at the time, but Ian still decided to go with the GTX instead of a bare bones Road Runner. Ian snagged the car from Texas where it had seen better days as it was full of rust and in rough shape. No big deal, Ian cut out the unibody core and went to town with custom fabrication work. Fast forward, and basically nothing was left untouched on this fabulous GTX restomod. Pretty much everything on the car was custom-made. It features a custom K-frame and a custom four-link among a plethora of other customizations and modifications.

The engine bay is incredibly clean and and sleek with smoothed custom inner guards and sanitary firewall. Eruption is powered by a 505-cubic-inch Dodge Viper V10 engine that is backed by a Tremec T56 6-speed manual transmission. A custom intake manifold is forced air through a wide-mouthed custom intake. Stopping the insane amount of power are Wilwood 6-piston front brakes and Wilwood 4-piston brakes out back.

Once the body was done, it was painted partially in Chrysler PW7 Bright White with done in Dark Quartz Metallic and a custom Toffee Orange Pearl. The dashboard came out of 1970 E-body Challenger stuffed with custom gauges. There are plenty other modifications and custom touches that weren't mentioned, but the whole build is documented here at WhichCars.com.

While there are plenty of large displacement engine options to power the GTX, Ian decided to go with a third-generation Viper V10, a solid choice in our book. This makes for one incredible restomod especially with the amount of blood, sweat, and tears that it likely took to create a build like a car of this caliber.