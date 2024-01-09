VIPIR 6 ALERT TUESDAY: Monday Evening Update
Shortly after Sony teased the “spatial content creation” device onstage at CES 2024, we got a fresh look, and a few more details about the headset during Siemens’ keynote in Las Vegas.
The actress’s dress caused a stir at the Golden Globes. Here’s why ob-gyns say it’s important to get it right when it comes to female anatomy.
As the indie sleaze aesthetic continues to trend on TikTok, several creators worry that its revival could negatively impact body image.
Sony just showed off its Afeela EV, built in partnership with Honda, at CES 2024.
At CES 2024, MSI is kicking the year off with updates to three powerful new gaming laptops alongside a fresh design for its budget Cyborg 14 system.
Lenovo’s updated consumer laptop lineup at CES 2024 is focused on AI. The company unveiled an array of Yoga and Ideapad notebooks on Monday in Las Vegas, including new versions of the Yoga Pro 9i and Yoga 9i 2-in-1.
Who are the top players available this winter, and what will it take to get them? Here's our rundown of the 2023-24 free-agent class.
Edmunds's study of auto loan terms for 2023 found monthly payments and lengths hit record highs in Q4, but there was good news for new car buyers.
Congressional leaders are trying to sell their federal spending deal, but averting a shutdown remains far from a sure thing.
Attach one of these gizmos to just about anything, and voilà — instant peace of mind.
Hunter Dickinson and Kansas survived a scare with TCU on Saturday, which kicked off what is sure to be a tough Big 12 slate.
Check out these latest enchanting deals below from Ryobi, Makita, Milwaukee, and DeWalt as they continue to cast their spell on the tool aficionados
The Exobrew's temperature controlled keg handles everything from boiling to serving. But the $879 price might put some off.
Victrola's latest streaming turntable works with Sonos, Roon and any Universal Plug and Play devices.
Waymo is about to start testing its driverless passenger vehicles on the highway later this month, a critical milestone for the company that, if successful, will unlock expanded commercial operations. The company said Monday that its autonomous Jaguar I-Pace SUVs will begin shuttling employees around the freeways in Phoenix, Arizona in just a few weeks, after having spent much of the last year doing testing with an operator behind the wheel. Bringing its autonomous cars to the highway is just the latest in a series of big steps for Waymo, especially in the Phoenix area.
JBL debuts five new speaker updates at CES 2024 in Las Vegas. All models include Bluetooth 5.3 with LE audio and Auracast support.
French telescope company Unistellar has launched two new tech-infused models at CES 2024 promising to eliminate the tedious parts of backyard astronomy.
The Stylophone Theremin is a $110 synthesizer that has a single antenna that interacts with your movement to create experimental sounds. The company has started taking signups for pre-orders.
TCL’s CES 2024 press conference is set for January 8 at 2PM ET. The company promises to show breakthroughs in display technology, in addition to revealing items in 15 product categories.
Sam Kerr, Australia's biggest star, is doubtful for the 2024 Olympics after tearing her ACL in training.