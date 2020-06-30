Is VIPSX a Strong Bond Fund Right Now?

On the lookout for a Government - Bonds: Misc fund? Starting with Vanguard Inflation Pro Security Fund (VIPSX) is one possibility. VIPSX possesses a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 1 (Strong Buy), which is based on nine forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance.

VIPSX is one of many Government - Bonds: Misc funds to choose from. In their portfolios, Government - Bonds: Misc funds hold securities issued by the United States' federal government, which are often seen as risk-free assets and described as extremely low-risk from a default perspective. While a mixed approach usually results in a medium yield and risk profile, this fund category focuses across the curve, meaning the yields and interest rate sensitivity will vary.

Vanguard Group is based in Malvern, PA, and is the manager of VIPSX. Vanguard Inflation Pro Security Fund debuted in June of 2000. Since then, VIPSX has accumulated assets of about $3.46 billion, according to the most recently available information. The fund's current manager, Gemma Wright Casparius, has been in charge of the fund since August of 2011.

Of course, investors look for strong performance in funds. This fund has delivered a 5-year annualized total return of 3.12%, and it sits in the top third among its category peers. But if you are looking for a shorter time frame, it is also worth looking at its 3-year annualized total return of 4.05%, which places it in the top third during this time-frame.

When looking at a fund's performance, it is also important to note the standard deviation of the returns. The lower the standard deviation, the less volatility the fund experiences. Over the past three years, VIPSX's standard deviation comes in at 3.49%, compared to the category average of 9.65%. Over the past 5 years, the standard deviation of the fund is 3.43% compared to the category average of 8.92%. This makes the fund less volatile than its peers over the past half-decade.

VIPSX carries a beta of 0.94, meaning that the fund is less volatile than a broad market index of fixed income securities. With this in mind, it has a negative alpha of -0.67, which measures performance on a risk-adjusted basis.

As competition heats up in the mutual fund market, costs become increasingly important. Compared to its otherwise identical counterpart, a low-cost product will be an outperformer, all other things being equal. Thus, taking a closer look at cost-related metrics is vital for investors. In terms of fees, VIPSX is a no load fund. It has an expense ratio of 0.20% compared to the category average of 0.89%. So, VIPSX is actually cheaper than its peers from a cost perspective.

Investors should also note that the minimum initial investment for the product is $3,000 and that each subsequent investment needs to be at $1.

Overall, Vanguard Inflation Pro Security Fund ( VIPSX ) has a high Zacks Mutual Fund rank, and in conjunction with its comparatively strong performance, better downside risk, and lower fees, this fund looks like a good potential choice for investors right now.

