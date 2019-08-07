The VIQ Solutions (CVE:VQS) Share Price Has Soared 333%, Delighting Many Shareholders

For many, the main point of investing in the stock market is to achieve spectacular returns. And we've seen some truly amazing gains over the years. Just think about the savvy investors who held VIQ Solutions Inc. (CVE:VQS) shares for the last five years, while they gained 333%. This just goes to show the value creation that some businesses can achieve. Unfortunately, though, the stock has dropped 7.1% over a week. But note that the broader market is down 2.0% since last week, and this may have impacted VIQ Solutions's share price.

View our latest analysis for VIQ Solutions

VIQ Solutions isn't a profitable company, so it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last 5 years VIQ Solutions saw its revenue grow at 15% per year. That's a fairly respectable growth rate. Arguably it's more than reflected in the very strong share price gain of 34% a year over a half a decade. It might not be cheap but a (long-term) growth stock like this is usually well worth taking a closer look at.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

TSXV:VQS Income Statement, August 7th 2019 More

If you are thinking of buying or selling VIQ Solutions stock, you should check out this FREE detailed report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 0.3% in the twelve months, VIQ Solutions shareholders did even worse, losing 21%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 34% per year over half a decade. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. Most investors take the time to check the data on insider transactions. You can click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling.

If you are like me, then you will not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on CA exchanges.

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.