Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Analysts Are More Bearish Than They Used To Be

Today is shaping up negative for Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a substantial negative revision to this year's forecasts. Revenue and earnings per share (EPS) forecasts were both revised downwards, with the analysts seeing grey clouds on the horizon.

Following the downgrade, the current consensus from Vir Biotechnology's six analysts is for revenues of US$1.8b in 2022 which - if met - would reflect a substantial 68% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to shoot up 51% to US$6.04. Before this latest update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$2.2b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$8.95 in 2022. It looks like analyst sentiment has declined substantially, with a measurable cut to revenue estimates and a pretty serious decline to earnings per share numbers as well.

It'll come as no surprise then, to learn that the analysts have cut their price target 22% to US$67.14. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. The most optimistic Vir Biotechnology analyst has a price target of US$200 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$28.00. We would probably assign less value to the forecasts in this situation, because such a wide range of estimates could imply that the future of this business is difficult to value accurately. With this in mind, we wouldn't rely too heavily on the consensus price target, as it is just an average and analysts clearly have some deeply divergent views on the business.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Vir Biotechnology's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues to the end of 2022 expected to display 68% growth on an annualised basis. This is compared to a historical growth rate of 133% over the past three years. Juxtapose this against the other companies in the industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenues (in aggregate) 11% per year. Even after the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that Vir Biotechnology is also expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest issue in the new estimates is that analysts have reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds lay ahead for Vir Biotechnology. While analysts did downgrade their revenue estimates, these forecasts still imply revenues will perform better than the wider market. Given the scope of the downgrades, it would not be a surprise to see the market become more wary of the business.

So things certainly aren't looking great, and you should also know that we've spotted some potential warning signs with Vir Biotechnology, including recent substantial insider selling. Learn more, and discover the 2 other flags we've identified, for free on our platform here.

