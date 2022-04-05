🌱 Viral "Affordable Home" Sold + Talks of Holding Dreamville Annually

Happy National Acai Bowl Day Raleigh!

The Raleigh home that went viral back in February for the crowds gathered to see the affordable listing, sold for $70,000 above asking. For many the home was representative of the challenges the housing market is facing, and why first-time homeowners were struggling to purchase. So many people came to view the home because inventory of homes under $300,000 is scarce, and in the end, even the affordably priced home sold for $330,000. (abc11) ONEWake also met yesterday to discus the increase of property taxes. (CBS17) With the weekend behind, and the events cleaning up, The Greater Raleigh Tourism Department is looking to make the Dreamville Festival an annual event. Talks are already in the works for ta third festival, with hope to grow the festival to be more than a concert. The event also showed how capable Dix Park is of handling larger scale events, with many hoping the city invests in Dix Park as a concert destination. (abc11) The City of Raleigh announced on Monday that they would be adding a healthcare surcharge for unvaccinated employees, beginning in January 2023. The $50 surcharge would apply to all employees, retirees, GoRaleigh employees, and covered spouses who are unvaccinated. The City said that this is a COVID-19 prevention strategy. (WRAL) Wake County has announced that it will be renaming one of its public libraries to honor a historic Black community. The Wake County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to change the 'Village Regional Library' to 'Oberlin Regional Library.' The new name was chosen to honor Oberlin Village, the largest Reconstruction-era settlement in Wake County. (WRAL) Lawyers representing competing sides in North Carolina's felony voter legislation are asking the appeals court to step in. Last week a panel of trial judges struck down the nearly 50-year-old state law preventing convicted felons from having voting rights restored while on probation, parole, or post-release supervision. On Monday attorneys representing ex-offenders and civil rights groups who sued over the law in 2019, asked the Supreme Court to take over the case before the Court of Appeals intervenes. (Spectrum News 1)

Today in Raleigh:

Kids Paint & Parents Pint at Norse Brewing Co. WF (6:00pm)

Triangle Pinball League Season 1 Pinounter 1 at Boxcar (7:00pm)

Trivia : Southern Peak Apex (6:30pm-8:30pm), Brickhouse (7:00pm-9:00pm), Chubby's Disney Movie (7:00pm), Mellow Mushroom Cary (7:00pm-9:00pm), Bond Brothers Westside (7:00pm-9:00pm), Hickory Tavern HS (7:00pm-9:00pm), Fainting Goat FV (7:00pm-9:00pm), Meeple's Brew Morrisville (7:00pm-9:30pm), Chow (8:00pm-10:00pm)

Open Mic at Raleigh Improv (7:00pm-8:30pm)

Karaoke at Fortnight Brewing (7:00pm) & Tin Roof (8:00pm-2:00am)

From my notebook:

It's National Acai Bowl Day and if you can hunt down Buoy Bowls, grab an extra acai bowl for me because they are to die for! (View their schedule here)

Crank Arm Brewing Co. is hosting a Victory Ride Training Ride today starting at 6:00pm.

Raleigh Beer Garden is hosting a TRULIGHT Night where you can get some TRU Light swag tonight from 7:00pm-9:00pm.

NCMH will be holding their North Carolina's State Advocacy Day on May 25, 2022. (WECT)

— CJ Fullford

