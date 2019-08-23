Viral Blue Bell saga continues: Third ice cream licker arrested in Texas

A 24-year-old shown in a viral video licking a carton of Blue Bell ice cream and then putting it back inside a store freezer case at a Walmart in Port Arthur, Texas was arrested late Thursday night.

Walmart says surveillance video shows that D'Adrien Anderson, the third in a series of Blue Bell ice cream lickers caught on video, then removed the same carton before any customer could purchase it and bought the tub himself, according to KTRK-TV.

For Walmart, Anderson's stunt has been costly. Jefferson County District Attorney Bob Wortham told KFDM-TV the store was forced to dump all of its Blue Bell ice cream.

“If food is tampered with, or a customer wants to leave the impression that they left behind adulterated product, we will move quickly with law enforcement to identify, apprehend and prosecute those who think this is a joke—it is not," Walmart said in a statement.

Wortham issued a warrant for Anderson's arrest Thursday morning, charging him with a Class A Misdemeanor. “The charge of Class A Criminal Mischief is a result of the monetary loss incurred by Walmart due to the suspect’s actions,” Port Arthur police said in a statement.

Anderson turned himself in to authorities late Thursday night, according to Port Arthur Deputy Chief of Criminal Investigations John Owens. He could face up to one year in jail and a fine of up to $4,000.

The trend all began in July, when a juvenile from San Antonio was shown in a video licking a half-gallon tub of Blue Bell ice cream and putting it back at a Walmart in Lufkin, Texas.

The video was posted on Twitter by user "Optimus Primal" with the caption, "What kinda psychopathic behavior is this?!" It had been viewed more than 13 million times as of Friday.

Days later, a "copycat" licker in Assumption Parish, Louisiana posted a video of himself on Facebook opening a Blue Bell ice cream container, licking it, poking it with his finger and putting it back on the shelf. Lenise Martin III, 36, was charged with property tampering and posting criminal activity for notoriety and publicity.

Assumption Parish Police Cmdr. Lonny Cavalier told CNN that authorities believed Martin was inspired by the earlier incident in Lufkin.

"We believe it's a copycat incident," Cavalier told the network. "He did it and he did want to create some notoriety for himself by posting it on Facebook and that's exactly what he did."

More than a month later, a third licker struck. Anderson, under the Facebook name "Dapper Don," posted a video Monday with the caption "Happy national soft ice cream day lmao 😂#viral."

Anderson posted a second video to his Facebook two days later, captioned "I love your ice cream #bluebell plz don’t ban me from buying it #im#sorry."

In an interview with KBMT, Anderson said his initial video received more than 50,000 views within 24 hours. He stressed that, unlike the previous two lickers, he paid for his ice cream.

"I did it, then I put it right back in and paid for it," Anderson told KBMT.

A big fan of "pranks," Anderson also disrupted a Cleveland Cavaliers-Houston Rockets NBA game when he ran onto the court. The stunt was, of course, captured on video and posted to YouTube in 2017.

"Food tampering is not a joke, and we will not tolerate tampering with our products," Blue Bell said in a statement to USA TODAY last month.

The lickers are facing abacklash on social media for their "disgusting" actions. Now anxious ice cream fans want to know: Will Blue Bell be adding a plastic seal to their cartons?

"We are always looking for ways to improve, including looking at methods to add additional protection to the carton," Blue Bell said in a statement Friday. "We are currently exploring different options to determine what will work best."

