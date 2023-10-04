Is the viral hydrogen peroxide ear-cleaning hack on TikTok safe?

Nicole Kramer (@nicolekramer) recently amassed over 4 million views after using a viral hack involving hydrogen peroxide to treat ear issues. But is this a safe remedy?

In her video, Kramer claims to be dealing with earwax buildup, so she has someone pour hydrogen peroxide in her ear. After the hydrogen peroxide reacts with the buildup in her ear, she explains how it starts fizzling before relieving her pain.

“Pov: your ears have been clogged so you put hydrogen peroxide in them to flush it out,” reads text on her video.

Earwax buildup can cause pain in the ear and, depending on the color, indicate an ear infection. According to Medical News Today, earwax issues account for roughly 12 million doctor visits every year.

Since fall and winter are the most common seasons for ear infections, many TikTokers may lean on this hack to reduce their symptoms.

The American Academy of Otolaryngology says that while understanding symptoms is important, there are other tips to know when dealing with ear issues. The academy warns against overcleaning ears, as this could bother the ear canal and may increase the chances of earwax buildup. While this solution seems to be helpful for some, the academy also says to seek medical attention if the symptoms don’t go away after a home remedy.

“Using hydrogen peroxide to clean and treat an infected ear can be safe if done correctly. Hydrogen peroxide is often used as a home remedy to remove excess wax and debris from the ears,” Mayank Pandey, co-founder of health information site Healthroid, told In The Know by Yahoo.

Although Kramer felt relief from this hack, she skipped one part of the process that would make this solution safer for the ears.

“Firstly, it is crucial to dilute the hydrogen peroxide with equal parts of water before using it in the ear. This helps prevent any potential irritation or damage to the delicate ear canal,” Pandey said. “Lastly, after applying the mixture, it is important to allow it to bubble for a few minutes before gently draining it out by tilting the head sideways.”

Several of Kramer’s viewers already had experience with this tactic and its results.

“Omgggg my mom would do this for me,” replied @heymeghannnn.

“I’ve done this since I was a kid, every time im sick. Helps clear colds up quickly since ears, nose and throat are connected,” commented @tabcat0013.

Some of Kramer’s viewers also warned about some of the issues they faced when doing this hack.

“I did this once and burned the inside of my ear,” commented @brittanyschmidtgall. “I dilute it with water now and it works awesome and no burns.”

