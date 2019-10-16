The viral pan-banging method explained: How to make perfect crinkle chocolate chip cookies originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

You have undoubtedly seen Sarah Kieffer's famous crinkle, chocolate chip cookies at some point on your social media feed, especially since the recipe went viral.

"GMA" tapped Kieffer to contribute for Ultimate Chocolate Chip Cookie week.

The Vanilla Bean Baking Book author shared her secrets for the aptly named "pan-banging" cookies that require you to slam the cookie sheet throughout the baking process in order to achieve a gooey, crinkly shape and center.

Pan-Banging Chocolate Chip Cookies

PHOTO: Vanilla Bean Baking Book author Sarah Kiefer is known for her pan-banging chocolate chip cookies. (Courtesy Sarah Kiefer, author of the Vanilla Bean Baking Book) More

Ingredients:

2 cups (284 g) all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

3/4 teaspoon salt

1/2 pound (2 sticks; 227 g) unsalted butter, room temperature

1 1/2 cups (297 g) granulated sugar

1/4 cup (50 g) packed brown sugar

1 large egg

1 1/2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract

2 tablespoons water

6 ounces (170 g) bittersweet chocolate, chopped into bite-size pieces averaging half-inch with some smaller and some larger

Directions:

Adjust an oven rack to the middle position. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Line three baking sheets with aluminum foil, dull side up.

In a small bowl, whisk the flour, baking soda, and salt.

In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a paddle, beat the butter on medium until creamy. Add the granulated and brown sugars and beat on medium until light and fluffy, two to three minutes. Add the egg, vanilla, and water and mix on low to combine. Add the flour mixture and mix on low until combined. Add the chocolate and mix on low into the batter.

Form the dough into three and a half ounce balls (a heaping 1/3 cup each). Place four balls an equal distance apart on a prepared pan and transfer to the freezer for 15 minutes before baking. After you put the first baking sheet in the oven, put the second one in the freezer.

Place the chilled baking sheet in the oven and bake 10 minutes, until the cookies are puffed slightly in the center. Lift the side of the baking sheet up about 4 inches and gently let it drop down against the oven rack, so the edges of the cookies set and the inside falls back down (this will feel wrong, but trust me). After the cookies puff up again in two minutes, repeat lifting and dropping the pan. Repeat a few more times to create ridges around the edge of the cookie. Bake 16 to 18 minutes total, until the cookies have spread out and the edges are golden brown but the centers are much lighter and not fully cooked.

Transfer the baking sheet to a wire rack; let cool completely before removing the cookies from the pan.

Important notes:

These cookies are rather large, but to get the edges to spread out and crinkle, they need to be on the big side. If you want to make the cookies smaller, you won’t get as many ridges on the outer layer, and your center won’t be quite as gooey. They will still be delicious, but not quite what I intended for you.

If you skip freezing the cookies, they will spread too much on the pan and will not form the crinkly outer layer.

Chocolate chips are not a good substitution for the chopped chocolate; the cookies will not turn out the same with chips. If you do still want to use chocolate chips, you will need to use 8 ounces chips and make the cookies 2½ ounces big.

Using the dull side of aluminum foil to bake these cookies is a little trick I learned after hearing Alice Medrich speak. The foil helps make for an extra-crisp, golden brown bottom. Parchment paper can also be used with good results.

The cookies are delicious warm, but I’ve found I love them a couple of days later just as much. I usually store them in the fridge and sneak pieces of them cold.

Reprinted by arrangement with Avery Books, a member of Penguin Group (USA) LLC, A Penguin Random House Company. Copyright Sarah Kieffer, 2016.

