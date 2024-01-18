Viral photo of Donald Trump's mystery sores lead to STI speculation

Instead of focusing on Donald Trump’s defamation trial brought by E. Jean Carroll, the internet can’t stop talking about the possibility that the Republican frontrunner may have a sexually transmitted infection.

A photo taken by The Daily Mail of Trump with noticeable red sores on the palm of his hand as he waved to supporters outside of his Manhattan address has led to speculation that the former president may have syphilis, Forbes reports.

I'm surprised Trump hasn't tried to pass off the sores on his hand as stigmata. After all, he claims to be chosen by god. pic.twitter.com/VIR8YxYrEl — Georgie Porgie 🌻🇺🇦 🟦 (@g_berish) January 18, 2024

Democratic strategist and former Clinton strategist James Carville voiced his opinion on the mystery spot on Wednesday on his podcast Politicon, where he brought up the theory that they may be the result of an STI.

“I’ve asked a number of M.D.s what medical condition manifests itself through hand sores,” he said, according to LGBTQ Nation. “And the answer is immediate and unanimous: Secondary syphilis. All right. I think there’s a good chance this man has the clap, and I’m not being particularly secretive about it.”

“This man has the clap!” James Carville says he’s consulted doctors and it’s “unanimous” that Trump’s hand sores are the result of secondary syphilis. (Video: Politicon) pic.twitter.com/5CpHoU0Nuf — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) January 18, 2024

This speculation about the possibility of a former president/current GOP candidate having contracted a venereal disease has grown in popularity since Wednesday, with #SyphilisDon trending on X.



An STI isn’t the only possible explanation; the host of MSNBC’s Morning Joe suggested the sores could be from a magic marker, blood, or something made by Trump slamming his hands on the table during his defamation trial.

George Washington University School of Medicine & Health Sciences Professor Jonathan Reiner also took to X to theorize that the red spots could be from an injury, writing, “It’s not uncommon for 77 yo people to fall. His campaign should explain.”

Despite wild speculation about his condition and calls for an explanation, Trump and his team have remained uncharacteristically quiet on the matter.

Associate professor of dermatology at Mount Sinai Hospital, Joshua Zeichner, told Business Insider that Trump’s wounds could be explained by a rash, dry hands, or even an injury from his golf club grip.