Viral Picture of Young Thug Shows His Appearance Has Changed Since He’s Been In Jail The Past 10 Months
A picture of Jeffrey Williams, better known by his stage name Young Thug, has gone viral as the rapper’s physical appearance has changed while behind bars.
While White was on a video call with the Atlanta artist on Sunday, she snapped a photo of the 31-year-old. She then posted it with the words “My Heart,” followed by a red heart emoji.
The image quickly circulated and began trending online due to the “Hot” rapper’s new muscles. Before being locked up, Williams was on the skinnier side, but it’s obvious he’s been in the gym working on his fitness to pass the time behind bars while he awaits trial for his high-profile case as he’s gotten swole. In the picture, he showed off his added weight in the gym by flexing his biceps.
On May 9, he was arrested and charged by Fulty County police with conspiring to violate the state’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act and being involved in an Atlanta street gang that committed criminal acts.
Following his arrest, authorities searched his home. What they found added one more count of participating in street gang activity and three counts of violating the Georgia Controlled Substances Act, possession of a firearm while committing a felony and possession of a machine gun. These charges were rolled into his RICO case as more evidence of his violent activity as the alleged co-founder of the Young Slime Life (YSL) gang.
In addition, Young Stoner Life Records artist Gunna was among the 28 arrested and named in the 65-count indictment connected to the alleged YSL crimes. He was released in December 2022 after agreeing to sign a plea deal, which the public criticized him for. He shot back at critics declaring he didn’t snitch on his friend.
“While I have agreed to always be truthful, I want to make it perfectly clear that I have NOT made any statements, have NOT been interviewed, have NOT cooperated, have NOT agreed to testify or be a witness for or against any party in the case and have absolutely NO intention of being involved in the trial process in any way,” Gunna said in a statement reported XXL Magazine.
The trial is expected to take considerable time due to the nature of the crimes, and over 300 witnesses are set to take the stand, according to XXL Magazine.