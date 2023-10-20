Viral post misrepresents 2014 video of Irish official criticizing Israel | Fact check

The claim: Video shows Irish ambassador criticizing Israel's treatment of Palestinians in October 2023

An Oct. 9 Facebook video (direct link, archive link) shows a man criticizing an Israeli official at a hearing.

"I will say, frankly, that I'm one of the people that think you should be expelled from this country and I believe that's to do with the policies of your state," the man says. He accuses Israel of running an "apartheid state" and condemns the state's treatment of Palestinians and its seizure of land in Gaza.

Text within the video, which is a screen recording of a now-deleted TikTok video, says, "Irish ambassador goes on a mad one!" The video's description says, "Happening now."

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

The post received more than 100 shares in 10 days. Similar versions of the claim were shared on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and X, formerly Twitter.

Fact check roundup: Israel-Hamas war sparks many misleading claims online. Here's what's true and false.

Follow us on Facebook! Like our page to get updates throughout the day on our latest debunks

Our rating: False

The video shows a member of the Irish parliament, not an ambassador, speaking at a 2014 committee meeting. The clip is unrelated to the current Israel-Hamas war.

Video shows Parliament member speaking in 2014

The death toll of Israelis and Palestinians surpassed 5,000, as of Oct. 20, making the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict the deadliest war involving Gaza.

The video of the man criticizing Israel predates the current conflict, however.

The video is a shortened version of a speech delivered on Sept. 3, 2014, in the Houses of Oireachtas, Ireland's parliament. The debate was held by the Joint Committee on Foreign Affairs and Trade and featured several Irish officials, the Palestinian ambassador to Ireland, Ahmad Abdelrazek, and the Israeli ambassador to Ireland, Boaz Modai.

The man shown in the Facebook video is Richard Boyd Barrett. He is not an ambassador, as the video claims, but a member of the People Before Profit-Solidarity Party, according to his bio on the parliament website.

Fact check: US Embassy in Beirut says it's still open and operating

A day after the meeting, Barrett shared a video of the full speech on his YouTube channel, which is linked in his parliament bio.

The video's description says he was challenging the Israeli ambassador regarding the state's strikes on Gaza, its "apartheid regime" and its "racist policies."

At the time, the 2012 ceasefire between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas had suddenly ended, resulting in thousands of deaths on both sides. Israel and Hamas forces blamed each other for the end of the ceasefire.

USA TODAY reached out to the Facebook user who shared the post for comment but did not immediately receive a response. The TikTok user couldn't be contacted.

Our fact-check sources:

Thank you for supporting our journalism. You can subscribe to our print edition, ad-free app or e-newspaper here.

Our fact-check work is supported in part by a grant from Facebook.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Irish official rebukes Israeli ambassador in 2014 video | Fact check