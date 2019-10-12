A viral response from Elizabeth Warren is drawing mixed reviews from strategists

The campaign team for Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) was pleased with the Democratic presidential candidate's response to a question during Thursday's LGBTQ forum in Los Angeles, but some Democratic strategists think it could turn into her very own "deplorables" moment, The Washington Post reports.

Warren was asked what she would say to someone who told her marriage was between one man and one woman. "Well, I'm going to assume it's a guy who said that, and I'm gonna say, 'The just marry one woman,'" she said. "I'm cool with that. If you can find one."

The zinger drew a host of laughs and received a good amount of praise afterward, but not everyone was on board. Hank Sheinkopf, a Democratic strategist who advised former President Bill Clinton's re-election campaign, said it could serve as a "battle cry for men to turn out against" Warren. Not all of her critics saw it through that particular lens, however. It might not sit well with older and more religious black voters, either, some strategists reportedly said. "I'm not sure how that resonates with older African American voters, especially African American women," said Antjuan Seawright, a black Democratic strategist based in South Carolina. Warren has struggled to gain traction among black voters so far, the Post notes.

Still, despite some criticism, Warren's team does not regret the comments whatsoever, and believe the senator spoke appropriately, seeing as it was aimed at people who want to deny those in the LGBTQ community their right to marry. Even some of her opponents appreciated it. "I thought it was funny," said former Pennsylvania Gov. Ed Rendell (D), who's supporting Warren's chief competitor, former Vice President Joe Biden for the nomination. "I would not say in any way, shape, or form that it will slow her candidacy down." Read more at The Washington Post.