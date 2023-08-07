Viral riverside brawl in Alabama under investigation by local police; multiple people arrested

Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed said in a Sunday statement that police acted quickly to detain “several reckless individuals” who attacked a man doing his job.

Several people face charges following a fight in Alabama that went viral across social media over the weekend.

As of Sunday afternoon, police in Montgomery have confirmed that there were four active warrants, and there may be more after the assessment of additional video recorded at the Montgomery Riverfront, according to WSFA 12 News.

The Montgomery Police Department said units responded to a call on Saturday at 7 p.m. regarding a disturbance and discovered a sizable crowd of people fighting.

Viewer-submitted video shows the fight happening only a few steps from the sea. A witness claimed the incident began to unfold as a pontoon boat blocked the dock where a riverboat was attempting to park. Police showed up at the site shortly afterward.

Montgomery police declared on Sunday that the entire incident is still under investigation as they review several videos from the public and from the city’s video surveillance.

Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed said in a Sunday statement that police acted quickly to detain “several reckless individuals” who attacked a man doing his job. The mayor made clear that justice would be served.

“This was an unfortunate incident which never should have occurred,” added Reed, WSFA reported. “As our police department investigates these intolerable actions, we should not become desensitized to violence of any kind in our community. Those who choose violent actions will be held accountable by our criminal justice system.”

