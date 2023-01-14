Viral school social media threat leads to 3 charged in threat of mass violence, police say

Three teenagers were arrested after a viral social media threat was made towards Covington Schools.

On Jan. 13 at approximately 7 a.m., Covington Police saw a viral Snapchat post, indicating a possible threat to Covington Schools.

During the investigation, three juveniles, a 17-year-old, a 16-year-old, and a 15-year-old, made the social media post, in order to get out of going to school, police said.

The three were cited in juvenile court for the threat of mass violence, and are scheduled to appear in Tipton County Juvenile Court in Feb.

“This was a great partnership to quickly determine where the social media post was made. I appreciate the Tennessee Homeland Security agents, in Tipton County. School staff, and the CPD detectives who were vital in solving the case.” said Chief Donna Turner. “The parents and guardians worked closely with detectives and the investigation confirmed they did not know what the juveniles had plotted and posted.”

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories: