Viral smash-and-grab videos fuel calls for crackdown in Southern California
Southern California residents are distressed by a string of thefts stretching back over recent years and are now calling on lawmakers to crack down on the thieves.
Southern California residents are distressed by a string of thefts stretching back over recent years and are now calling on lawmakers to crack down on the thieves.
The Browns kicker is 3-for-6 in preseason, with misses from 46, 47 and 49 yards.
The team behind HealthXCapital, which invested in and helped health tech startups scale up, has joined Singapore-based Jungle Ventures. Seemant Jauhari, who led HealthXCapital since it was founded eight years ago, is now a partner at Jungle, where he will invest in healthcare startups in Southeast Asia and India. At Jungle, Jauhari will take a similar approach as he did at HealthXCapital, combining capital with strategic partners in the healthcare sector to help startups toward validation and commercialization.
With the losses piling up, the Los Angeles Angels, like Shohei Ohtani himself, seem to be shifting their focus to the future.
Wall Street failed to rebound, continuing a gloomy August.
An adult film star built a thread of allegations against creator Ben Tarrolly (@BenTellect), claiming he used his popularity to leverage being in an OnlyFans video with her.
"Ugh i’m so sorry this happened. it was def a weird one. special in its own way. gorgeous venue. but strange." The post Fans document a new and bizarre type of poor concert etiquette at Maggie Rogers’s Hollywood Bowl concert appeared first on In The Know.
"Pennsylvania Phillies," "Ant Man's Wife" and "The Exploding Field Goal" are just a few of the highlights.
Consumer interest in Cruise and Waymo's competing robotaxi services surged following a vote last week by the California Public Utilities Commission that allowed the two companies to expand and charge for their driverless car operations in San Francisco. Estimates from app intelligence provider data.ai showed 15,400 downloads of the Waymo One app in the five days following the August 10 vote — up 67% from the 9,200 downloads in the week prior. The Cruise app was downloaded by first-time users 8,300 times — a 77% increase — over the same five-day time frame.
Defense-focused space technology startup True Anomaly has received key permits from regulators that will allow it to demonstrate imaging and rendezvous capabilities on-orbit for the first time. The two authorizations -- from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) -- give the company the greenlight to perform non-Earth imaging and to demonstrate in-space rendezvous proximity operations, respectively. True Anomaly is planning on executing these capabilities using two of its “autonomous orbital vehicle” spacecraft, which the company calls Jackals, during a mission early next year.
A high-quality cornhole set for less than $50? It's a rare sale just in time for fall tailgating.
Summer is drawing to a close, which means the busy fall season of tech events is almost upon us. Microsoft has marked its territory by sending out save-the-date invites to a "special event" in New York City on September 21st. This could very well be Microsoft's major fall hardware event.
These TikTokers were honest about their immigrant household dynamics. The post First-generation woman opens up about ‘weaponized incompetence’ from immigrant parents appeared first on In The Know.
Harden insinuated he would rather play in China than the NBA.
Wiegman is 90 minutes from World Cup glory and the most-fancied candidate for the U.S. women’s national team coaching vacancy, all because she seized one opportunity and never looked back.
The digital asset space is still trucking along, while there were some big headlines, the week was arguably a little less chaotic (for now). Spot bitcoin exchange traded funds, or ETFs, have been a hot topic in the crypto community for many years, but have recently gotten more attention due to Jacobi Asset Management listing Europe’s first bitcoin spot ETF almost two years after its initial approval.
Labor Day laptop sales are already live. Snag best sellers from Walmart, Amazon and Staples for as low as $179!
Food and rent are still too expensive, but inflation is finally normalizing among many other spending categories.
Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak will be free on the Epic Games Store later this month. The well-received 2016 prequel to 1999 real-time strategy classic Homeworld arrives ahead of Homeworld 3, due early next year after multiple delays. The (usually $50) Deserts of Kharak will be available to claim on Epic’s storefront from August 24th to 31st.
The Eagles won the NFC, and it seems like that was just the beginning.
The Infiniti QX Monograph Concept is here with a debut at Pebble Beach during Monterey Car Week.