Viral star Antwain Fowler, 6, dead following immune disease battle

The young child’s cause of death is unconfirmed, though reports speculate it may have been due to autoimmune complications

Antwain Fowler, a 6-year-old famous for asking: “Where we ‘bout to eat at?” in a video that has amassed millions of views online, has died.

As reported by TMZ, Antwain’s official Instagram account confirmed the news on Sunday with a message likely written by his mother, China, who manages the account: “The pain in my heart is like no other Why God!!!!!!!!!!!!”

“Never in a million years My heart is out my chest!!!!” the post’s caption reads.

An official cause of death remains to be confirmed, though TMZ speculated it may have been related to the young child’s ongoing battle with autoimmune enteropathy, a rare disease in which the intestines deteriorate and limit the amount of nutrition the body can absorb.

Antwain was diagnosed with the illness as an infant in 2015, per his official GoFundMe, and underwent over 25 surgeries over the course of his young life, unable to intake solid foods or drink milk during his early childhood.

Antwain via Instagram (@_antwainsworld)

China uploaded a separate message to her personal account Sunday afternoon.

“Ever felt lifeless like you can’t go on

I don’t wanna be here anymore this pain is unbearable that’s my babyyyyy my god why me

,” she wrote.

Following the news of his death, the Instagram story for his account, @_antwainsworld, was filled with reposted condolences throughout Sunday afternoon.

“You fought so hard and soooo long friend. You made sooooo many people smile. So glad I found your page and spoke with your amazing mother. No more pain friend. Save me a space up there please. RIP,” wrote television personality Zoie Fenty.

“Rest Up Young King

,” wrote NFL cornerback Deandre Baker.

“The coolest kid with the most happiest soul

can’t believe it,” wrote rapper Famous Ocean.

6-year-oof Antwain who’s known from his viral video ‘Where We Bout To Eat At’ has passed away 😢 RIP 🙏

pic.twitter.com/j0Mr1HSDJU — RapTV (@raptvcom) November 21, 2021

“What a beautiful & powerful soldier. You are so loved @_antwainsworld

,” writer and producer Danielle Young wrote.

“My heart is completely broken,” said another. “I will hold on so tightly to the memories we shared and the joy you brought to my life!!”

“My heart is hurting. Sleep peacefully baby boy

,” wrote another.

Poor baby… auto immunity means he's been suffering since birth. Constant pain and inflammation. Jesus… yet this lil boy stayed smiling my God he's pain free now. Rest easy lil man. Gone too soon 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 — JessyJazz (@JessyJazz6) November 21, 2021

“I just heard the news that 6 year old Antwain Fowler has passed away, his videos always made me laugh. May he forever rest in peace. RIP Antwain

#RIPAntwain,” wrote another on Twitter.

“You put up a good fight baby now take your rest peacefully Rest In Peace Antwain Lee Fowler

,” another wrote.

