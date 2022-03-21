Viral Tesla crash sparks LAPD investigation after an influencer claims he’s behind the stunt

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) is looking for the person behind a recent stunt captured on video in which a driver of a Tesla sped over a hill and crashed into two other vehicles.

LAPD officials initially offered a $1,000 reward for information about the person behind the crash. But they have since asked the public to stop calling into their tip line to report influencer Dominykas Zeglaitis, also known as Durte Dom, as a suspect.

"We have received over 50 tips and anticipate more due the story going viral," officials said in a tweet from the LAPDCTD account. "Over 90% of the tips are of the same person who has a TikTok handle of @dominykas or @durtedom on Twitter. He is considered a person of interest based on the public postings on his account."

Zeglaitis, a controversial social media personality who was formerly part of influencer David Dobrik’s Vlog Squad, posted videos of the incident to his social media accounts, including on TikTok, but some influencers are disputing his involvement.

Zeglaitis did not immediately respond to a request for comment made by NBC News. Police said they have reached out to him on social media.

On Zeglaitis's TikTok profile, where he has 2.7 million followers, the influencer claimed responsibility for the incident.

“I just crashed my new Tesla,” he wrote in text that appears over video of him behind the wheel before a shot is seen of the car flying though the air.

The video has since been removed from TikTok. Before being removed, it had amassed more than 11 million views. A spokesperson for TikTok directed NBC News to the platform’s community guidelines against dangerous acts and challenges, which state that the platform does not permit “users to share content depicting, promoting, normalizing or glorifying dangerous acts that may lead to serious injury or death.”

In another video, Zeglaitis claimed he was intoxicated while driving. He also posted a video mocking the LAPD, writing, “LAPD didn’t like my stunt,” with the song “F--- The Police” by N.W.A. playing in the background. His most recent video is a clip of a news report about the stunt in which he captioned the TikTok, “look mom i’m famous.”

Police have not released a description of the driver. The crash is believed to have taken place in the early hours of Sunday morning in Los Angeles’ Echo Park.

Baxter Street, where the incident occurred, is considered the steepest hill in Los Angeles and has been a site for those looking to film dangerous stunts.

In videos of the incident, the person behind the wheel drives a rented 2018 Tesla S-BLM over a road with a steep decline, going so fast that the car becomes airborne as it breaches the hill. It then comes crashing down onto the ground, with pieces of the car shattering and becoming detached as onlookers film.

Police say the car hit trash cans and two other vehicles. The Tesla was abandoned at the scene by the suspects. Police have deemed the incident a misdemeanor hit-and-run.

Some claim Zeglaitis wasn't even at scene of the crash

Zeglaitis has been at the center of controversy before.

In March 2021, Insider published a report containing rape allegations made by an anonymous woman against Zeglaitis. Insider gave the accuser the alias “Hannah.” Hannah said that Zeglaitis had sex with her in November 2018 when she was drunk to the point of “blacking out” and unable to consent. In September 2021, Zeglaitis denied the rape allegations in a YouTube video.

In November 2021, two more women accused Zeglaitis of sexual misconduct in another Insider article. Zeglaitis has not responded to any other specific allegations of sexual misconduct, but in 2017 he apologized to unnamed women who Zeglaitis said he aggressively sexually pursued.

The influencer, who has continued to post stunts and pranks on TikTok and YouTube, has also previously used his accounts to share videos of wild stunts, which he sometimes falsely claims as his own.

Some on social media claim that Zeglaitis wasn’t even present when the Tesla stunt occurred and that he stole the footage to gain clout.

Police said while 90 percent of the tips they’ve received have been about Zeglaitis, the other 10 percent have been about car YouTubers Alex Choi and Chaz Warren, both of whom shared videos of the incident to their social media.

“this new flying tesla software update is going crazy,” Choi wrote in a video of the car.

Choi later posted to his Instagram story saying Zeglaitis was not present when the stunt happened.

“DURTE DOM DID NOT JUMP THE TESLA” he wrote. “Not sure why he’s lying to everyone and saying he did ... I was there, saw everything and he wasn’t even there.”

Choi and Warren did not immediately respond to a request for comment made by NBC News.