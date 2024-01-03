Viral TikTok falsely links Fruit of the Loom to decades-old contamination crisis

A viral TikTok video warns Fruit of the Loom is poisoning Michigan. Here's a look at what really happened.

The claim traces back to a decades-old agricultural crisis, when PBB, or polybrominated biphenyl, contaminated the state's farming system in 1973.

The crisis posed severe health risks for Michigan residents, with nine out of 10 people impacted and increased risks of breast cancer, menstrual cycle changes, thyroid issues, and more.

However, the TikTok user argues Fruit of the Loom was responsible for the contamination with no evidence. The brand was not associated with the chemical company at the time and had no connection to the incident.

The Michigan Checmical Company, or Velsicol Chemical Corporation, produced PBB and magnesium oxide, a cattle supplement, in 1973. Due to an error, PBB entered the state's cattle feed supply and farmers bought the contaminated feed. The incident led to long-term negative health impacts for animals and people, and significant environmental concerns.

Fruit of the Loom bought out the chemical company in 1986, years after the contamination crisis. Thus, the viral TikTok video seeks to falsely link Fruit of the Loom to the five-decade-old crisis with misleading claims.

PBB is no longer manufactured and the former St. Louis, Michigan chemical plant became an EPA Superfund site for environmental monitoring.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Misleading viral video brings back decades-old health crisis