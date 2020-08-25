Summer's almost over and despite the travel limitations placed on the public by COVID-19, many are anxious to hit the road.

Kat Kamalani, a flight attendant from Salt Lake City, Utah, knows a thing or two about hotel stays. Her TikTok on tips for hotel check-ins has gone viral and is a must-watch if a hotel stay is in your future.

From staying safe to checking for bed bugs, the video has been watched almost 6 million times. It covers all the basics and some things most people never think of.

MORE: How a worldwide 'relay team' reunited a dog separated from owners by COVID

"They never thought about the decor items [bedspread, decorative pillows] not getting washed," Kamalani said of the tip that most surprised people. "I wanted to give some tips to my followers on how to make your stay at a hotel more functional and clean."

MORE: You can spend the night in the world's last Blockbuster

And she wants people to stay safe during hotel stays.

"People aren’t aware of their surroundings," Kamalani told "GMA." "[They're] not making sure they are safe and their loved ones [are too]. Always check the room and around you before you get settled."

This viral TikTok is a must-watch before your next hotel stay originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com