Viral TikTok shows an orangutan sporting sunglasses after a tourist dropped them in its zoo enclosure

A TikTok video with 28 million views shows an orangutan examining sunglasses dropped in its habitat.

TikToker @minorcrimes posted the video, which they said was taken at a zoo in Indonesia.

Great apes like orangutans are closely related to humans, which could explain their behavior.

TikTok users have been captivated by a video that shows an orangutan seemingly modeling a pair of sunglasses after a visitor said they accidentally dropped the glasses in the primate's enclosure at a zoo in Indonesia.

TikTok user Lola Testu, who goes by @minorcrimes on the app, posted the video on Sunday and captioned it: "so I'm down a pair of sunglasses but up a very good story." The video has racked up 28.3 million views and 7.3 million likes at the time of writing.

The opening shot shows an orangutan holding a baby orangutan and knuckle-walking toward a pair of sunglasses. As the primate picks up the unfamiliar object in its enclosure, Testu, presumably, can be heard saying: "Oh no, don't eat it."

But the animal doesn't hesitate. Instead of eating or breaking the sunglasses, the orangutan puts them on - just like a human would.

Later in the TikTok video, the orangutan appeared to relocate to another part of the enclosure and was shown wearing the glasses upside down. The TikTok made its rounds on Twitter, and users seemed to love the moment the orangutan sported the shades.

The orangutan's baby is then spotted reaching up to try and grab the glasses, but the parent animal pushes the baby's hand away. The video ends when the orangutan throws the sunglasses back toward the zoo's visitors, and a zookeeper rewards the primate by tossing it a snack of some leaves.

On TikTok and Twitter, people who commented on the video seemed most fascinated by how the orangutan appeared to know how to wear the pair of sunglasses.

According to the World Wildlife Fund, orangutans share 96.4% of human genes. Orangutans, which are great apes, have imitated human behavior in the past. For example, an orangutan named Rocky was the first to mimic human speech in 2016, BBC Earth reported at the time.

The World Wildlife Fund says that orangutans are critically endangered.

Lola Testu did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

