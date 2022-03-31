Viral TikTok video appears to show Georgia officer having sex while on the job

A Georgia police officer is off the job after TikTok videos appeared to show him having sex while on the job, WRDW in Augusta reports.

Larry “Ben” Thompson resigned from the Millen Police Department one day after a viral TikTok was posted. Police Chief Dwayne Herrington told WRDW that he had planned to meet with Thompson about a video, but would not confirm what video he was referring to.

The alleged video in question was posted to a TikTok account on March 20 but has since been taken down. WRDW reports that the video shows a police car and what appeared to be an officer having sex while in uniform. The user posted the video with the caption “police caught on cam #towerclimbers #police #dirtydeeds #ga.”

Comments on the post say it was taken off White Oak Road in Millen. WRDW reports that satellite photos of the area match the scene of the video,

WRDW looked into Thompson’s record with the Millen Police Department.

In 2017, Thompson claimed he was cleaning his gun when it got jammed and shot another officer in the arm. The investigation report obtained by WRDW said the weapon did not have any malfunctions.

In 2019, reports show that Thompson collided into another car going 86 mph on his way to a call. A 76-year-old driver died from his injuries.

WRDW reports his troubles continued in 2021. Thompson admitted to running the tags of a woman who accused him of harassments in order to find out her new address. The department placed him on unpaid suspension for two days.

The investigation did not appear on the Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training Council’s Records since a severe punishment was not recorded, according to WRDW. The records only show his promotion and his resignation handed over on March 21.

