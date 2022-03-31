Viral TikTok video appears to show Georgia officer having sex while on the job
Larry “Ben” Thompson resigned from the Millen Police Department one day after a viral TikTok was posted.
Larry “Ben” Thompson resigned from the Millen Police Department one day after a viral TikTok was posted.
The company is uniquely positioned to benefit from a global push into clean energy. And its shares now trade at a relative discount.
Social-emotional learning, which is a school program that teaches students mindfulness and helps them manage their feelings, has become a controversial target for conservative groups. NBC News’ Vaughn Hillyard takes a look at how schools are helping students with their social awareness while parents raise concerns.
Jenny Lee was working as a journalist but drawn to food. And her career change was encouraged by her mother's outstanding Korean cooking.
The Kremlin could eventually face a choice: Keep fighting with a limited number of troops and see the offensive stall, or try to replenish the ranks with a broader draft and risk public outrage that could fuel anti-draft sentiment and destabilize the political situation.
They're slightly cheaper, though.
"He was an extraordinary husband, father, grandfather, and friend," Susan Lucci's rep said in a statement to PEOPLE
In a statement, the actor calls his actions “shocking, painful and inexcusable”
“There’s no room really to the right of me,” Massie said in a recent interview.
A dip in the jet stream across the central U.S. is expected to bring severe storms to Oklahoma early in the first full week of April.
More Americans than not back idea of 15-week abortion ban, WSJ poll finds
Nearly two years after two Tulsa police officers were shot during a traffic stop, the man accused of pulling the trigger is ready for trial. Jury selection begins Monday, Apr. 4 in David Ware’s murder trial. Ware is accused of shooting Officer Aurash Zarkeshan and killing Sgt. Craig Johnson.
"To turn your head away from people who are out in the street is the opposite of what we should be doing," says Brian Arya, whose TikTok videos have led to an outpouring of donations for those in need
The NFL released the dates each of its 32 teams will start their offseason training programs
For the launch of her new size-inclusive shapewear brand, YITTY, Lizzo is celebrating with some new...
The legacy of a Daytona Beach police officer who died after being shot in the line of duty is receiving a permanent memorial.
Authorities are responding to a school shooting at Tanglewood Middle School in Greenville County, South Carolina. The teenage suspect was arrested off school grounds.
The US stores its strategic petroleum reserves in salt caverns below four sites on the Gulf Coast. President Joe Biden now wants to tap those stores, to combat the surge in energy prices due to the Russia-Ukraine war.
Russia accused Ukraine of carrying out an air strike against a fuel depot in the Russian city of Belgorod on Friday, an incident the Kremlin said could affect peace talks, but a top Kyiv security official denied responsibility. Russia's defence ministry said two Ukrainian helicopters struck the facility in Belgorod, some 35 km (22 miles) from the border with Ukraine, after entering Russia at extremely low altitude at around 5 a.m. Moscow time (0200 GMT).
Elton John's sons Elijah and Zachary attended the Oscars viewing party with father David Furnish and godmother Lady Gaga
I started pumping iron a few months ago. It was my first real foray into the weight room, spurred by the realization that I was sick of waking up at 6 a.m. so a tall Nordic man could yell at me while I trudged through HIIT classes. I ditched the HIIT, picked up a barbell, and haven’t looked back. Along the way, I’ve encountered a lot of sinister nutrition advice for lifters. The worst, by far, has been the strength community’s weird aversion to sweet breakfasts. I have the sweet tooth of a much