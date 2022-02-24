Viral TikTok Creator Explains Ukraine-Russia Conflict In A Way We All Can Understand

“Okay, so boom!” started off TikTok user IAmLegallyHype before breaking down the current global conflict. Her bio on the social media platform shares she is in law school and gives legal commentary. The exciting opening typically signifies the start of a juicy story and for the viral star, it does just that. In the trending video, uploaded on Feb. 7, she shared an explainer of the Ukraine and Russia conflict removing political jargon and adding common terms for everyone to understand.

Referring to former President Donald Trump as “Big T” and current Russian President Vladimir Putin as “Big Bank P” she goes into detail on the international affair as Putin moved the Russian military closer to the border.

“We was mad at Big T for being cool with Big Bank P, but Big Bank P just linked up with China and if I’m not mistaken Big Bank P is one of the richest men in the world, and everybody and they mama owe China some money,” she explained.

“Big Bank P was lookin’ at Ukraine and he was like, ‘Hmm I like that territory. It’s like real close to Russia, and I feel like it belongs to us so I’m finna come get it.'”

She continued by using African-American Vernacular English or AAVE, historical references, and comical tones to keep her followers informed. VIBE has reached out to IAmLegallyHype for a statement on the purpose behind the TikTok video and her goals with the platform. A response was not received at the time of publishing.

Thursday morning (Feb. 24) Russian forces launched attacks on Ukraine according to the Associated Press. Cities and bases were hit with airstrikes as civilians attempted to flee to safety. Ukraine’s government said Russian tanks and troops rolled across the border in a “full-scale war.”

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russian forces were trying to seize the Chernobyl nuclear plant while Ukrainian forces were fighting against troops just miles from Kyiv for control of a strategic airport. Explosions sounded off in the capital and other nearby cities. The chief of the NATO alliance said the “brutal act of war” disrupted peace on the European continent.

“A full-scale war in Europe has begun. … Russia is not only attacking Ukraine, but the rules of normal life in the modern world,” said Mykhailo Podolyak, advisor to the Ukrainian president.

A statement released by NATO on Thursday reported the organization held an emergency meeting to respond to “Russia’s unjustified and unprovoked attack on Ukraine.”

“NATO Allies condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in the strongest possible terms,” said Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. “We call on Russia to immediately cease its military action, withdraw its forces from Ukraine, and choose diplomacy.”

“We fully support Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and Ukraine’s right of self-defense,” added Mr. Stoltenberg.

