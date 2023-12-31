Viral trend leads to two teenagers in Volusia County facing charges

The 2021 TikTok trend has made its way back and into Central Florida.

The “Kia challenge” all started after social media users shared how to steal certain Kia and Hyundai models using a USB cable.

Earlier this month dash camera video captured in Volusia County shows a deputy behind the wheel had been following a Kia Soul moments after it had been reported stolen.

Investigators say the driver crashed the Kia and abandoned it.

Deputies later caught up to the driver, a 17-year-old boy, and put him in handcuffs.

The teen was later connected to several similar cases in Volusia County, deputies said.

The same day as his arrest, deputies used their helicopter and found another abandoned Kia Soul.

After further questioning deputies later arrested a 15 year old.

The teens used screwdrivers to gain access to the vehicles they stole.

Both Hyundai and Kia have offered to update the software for the targeted models.

Some cities tried to sue the companies over the car thefts, but so far it hasn’t gotten anywhere in court.

