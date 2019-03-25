A Viral Twitter Thread Mocking Unrealistic Ads Poses the Question: What Do Women Do in the Bathtub?

A sarcastic Twitter thread has gone viral after a user posted a series of advertisements for bathtub trays showing women in the tub with extravagant food and drink spreads and an unnecessary number of electronic devices.

The thread started with a post showing a woman smiling in the bath while sipping a latte with a heart swirled into the foam, while a glass of red wine waits on the tray in front of her.

“The people who manufacture bathtub tray systems seem to have no idea what women actually do in the bath and I find that strangely comforting,” the Twitter user said.

The people who manufacture bathtub trays seem to have no idea what women actually do in the bath and I find that strangely comforting pic.twitter.com/wHWCRteSYO — Sharon Su (@doodlyroses) March 24, 2019

Thousands of users re-tweeted and liked the posts poking fun at the unrealistic bathtub scenes.

“Wait, what DO women do in the bath? Have I been doing it wrong the entire time?” one user asked.

The user posted another photo with a woman bathing in front of a tray stocked full of multiple kinds of cheese, two different types of wine, two iPhones and an iPad.

The EXCESS in this photo! White AND red wine! Green AND purple grapes! Eight kinds of cheese! And the piece de resistance...not one, but TWO phones pic.twitter.com/NulMR2S1yE — Sharon Su (@doodlyroses) March 24, 2019

Another photo showed a bathtub tray holding nail polish, candles, cornflakes, an electric blue cocktail and an iPad open to a National Geographic article about the environment.

As a woman, I enjoy painting my nails in the bathtub while simultaneously grabbing handfuls of cornflakes, reading about global warning, and watching people playing lady and the tramp with a giant sandwich pic.twitter.com/OlBddJn8xq — Sharon Su (@doodlyroses) March 24, 2019

Twitter users had fun responding with other outlandish bathtub photos. One user asked, “Who even *needs* a bath tray when styrofoam take out containers float?!”

Who even *needs* a bath tray when styrofoam take out containers float?! pic.twitter.com/Ri4Fv6vtQL — Justine T. Martin (@JustinetMartin) March 25, 2019

Other users chimed in with details about their own bathroom rituals. One user pointed out that many people opt for showers instead of baths. “I take showers. You can drink doing that, too,” the user helpfully noted.

The Tweets appear to be mocking Georgia-based RoyalCraft Wood bath trays, which retail for between $29.99 and $42.97 on the company’s website.