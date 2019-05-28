Task and Purpose

Security,

Wow.

Viral U.S. Army Tweet Paints a Harrowing Picture of Sacrifices Made in Military Service

An amazing story.

On the Saturday of Memorial Day weekend, the U.S. Army tweeted a video of Pfc. Nathan Spencer with the 1st Infantry Division, who said the Army has given him the opportunity to "give to others, to protect the ones I love, and to better myself as a man and a warrior."

Then the Army tweeted a simple, open-ended question: "How has serving impacted you?"

The responses took on a life of their own.

More than 11,000 stories poured in — many of PTSD, anxiety, depression, sexual assault and harassment, loss, and more.

"I spend sleepless nights wracked with guilt because none of the horror and suffering I've seen even matters," one tweet reads.

"Sexual harassment every day. Experiencing sexual assault. ... A fear that never leaves me," reads another.

"My Grandfather was a Marine who served in Vietnam as a foot soldier. What he saw broke him."

"Even on my bad days I remain proud of my service — but I worry a lot about how casually we seem to commit to war, and how easily we ignore the effects."

