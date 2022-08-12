Viral video of baby eating poop while dad is distracted enrages and amuses millions in China

A video on Weibo of a 9-month-old baby playing with and eating his own feces as his father is distracted on his phone has gone viral.

The father and his son, who reside in Changchun, Jilin province of northeast China, are shown in the video next to each other as the 9-month-old plays with his feces while the father is laying on the floor, distracted by his phone.

After playing around with his feces, the baby takes a bite, scrunches his face in disgust and begins flailing his arms around. The father, however, remains oblivious to the situation as he continues to look at his phone.

Later, when the baby’s mother, surnamed Huo, returned home from work, she discovered that their mat covers had been replaced. Suspicious, Huo questioned her husband about the mat covers.

“When I got home from work, I noticed that all of the mat covers had been changed, and I was wondering why he was so diligent about doing laundry,” Huo told Sohu Clairvoyance. “The baby was pooping, playing with, and even eating his own feces right next to him, but he didn’t notice it until five minutes later. The baby kept looking at him the entire time, but he didn’t sense anything was wrong.”

The video left millions of Weibo users either amused or outraged at the situation, with some criticizing the father for not paying close attention.

“The child took a bite, frowned and shivered,” one user wrote.

“No sense of responsibility,” another user commented.

The video has garnered over 7.6 million views and 289,800 likes since being uploaded on Wednesday.

Featured Image Weibo

