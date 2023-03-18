Viral video captures dog being fatally beaten by DeKalb man

A video going viral on social media appears to show a man abusing his dog at a Dekalb County Apartment complex. Police are now looking for the man in the video.

The video, which was recorded from a Ring doorbell camera, shows a man beating a dog before picking up the dog and slamming him to the concrete.

The dog can then be seen desperately trying to get away by running up the stairs. The dog later died from his injuries.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“What we saw was violent. What we saw, it just ripped your heart out. I wish I hadn’t seen it,” said Grace Hamlin with W-Underdogs.

‘W-Underdogs,’ a non-profit organization, saves dogs who are abandoned.

“We rescued over 1,000 dogs off the streets,” said Hamlin.

She’s upset, that she couldn’t save this dog.

“It makes me angry. It happened so many times,” said Hamlin.

TRENDING STORIES:

Dekalb County police are searching for Mekhi Jackson, the man they say is in the video. They warned the public in a tweet on Friday, “If you see him, don’t engage with him.”

Channel 2′s Larry Spruill asked Hamlin if she considers it justice that police are looking for Jackson.

“No, because it’s actually kind of scary. Because everyone is upset and, now, I feel that we escalated this from, ‘Do your job and build a case’ to now, vigilante justice. The comments on social media is not the direction we want to go,” she explained.

Hamlin says she does not support Jackson’s actions, but said the fight for animals is going to take the whole community.

She also plans on asking the governor to immediately form an animal cruelty task force. She feels that there have been animal abuse cases that are often ignored or not investigated at all.

Story continues

Activists are holding a rally on Sunday at the Georgia State Capitol.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: