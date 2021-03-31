This Viral Video Explains Why You Shouldn’t Post Your Vaccination Card Online

From Women's Health

Experts are warning against sharing photos of your vaccination cards on social.

The cards contain sensitive personal information that scammers can use to steal your identity.

Government agencies also say to watch out for fraud schemes taking advantage of the pandemic.

When it's finally your turn to get the COVID-19 vaccine, you'll probably want to shout it from the rooftops and share it on all your social media accounts, natch. But, before you share that joyful post-shot selfie, pause and put down your vaccine card. Multiple government agencies and viral videos are warning about the risks of posting vaccine card images online.

"Photos of COVID-19 vaccination cards should not be shared on social media. Posting content that includes your date of birth, health care details, or other personally identifiable information can be used to steal your identity," according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The cards show medically sensitive information that you definitely don't want floating around the internet for anyone to see. All those details in one place makes you vulnerable to scams and identity theft.

This viral video making the rounds on TikTok and other social media platforms sums it all up perfectly:

Here's why you shouldn't post a picture of your vaccine card on social media. pic.twitter.com/Z9lKXZcoCo — CNBC Make It (@CNBCMakeIt) March 30, 2021

There are known scammers taking advantage of the demand for COVID-19 vaccines and benefitting from the pandemic. They can use the info on your card—even just your full name and date of birth—to create phony vaccination cards, or open credit cards in your name. Keep in mind that offers to purchase COVID-19 vaccination cards are scams, per the HHS. Valid proof of COVID-19 vaccination is only available from legitimate providers administering vaccines.

If you suspect COVID-19 health care fraud, the HHS wants you to report it immediately online or call 800-HHS-TIPS (800-447-8477).

Instead of sharing your health deets with the world, you can snap your vaccination sticker alongside your big smile.

