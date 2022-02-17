Viral video of fight in New Jersey mall leads to calls for an internal investigation
Tactics used by police breaking up a fight between two teenagers prompts demands for an internal investigation.
Sonia Pruitt, founder of the Black Police Experience, discusses the actions taken by New Jersey police after a young Black man received more use of force than another teenager.
On Don Lemon Tonight Wednesday, 14-year-old Kye and his mother Eboné appeared to speak about the fight Kye got into at a New Jersey mall on Saturday. Video of the fight between Kye and the older, bigger white teen went viral because when officers arrived to break it up, the white kid was escorted to a couch while Kye, who is Black, was tackled and cuffed while both officers each had a knee pressed into his back. At one point, the other kid stood up from the couch and stood over Kye, looking down at him as he was being cuffed. “I kind of felt like the cops were going along with what the older kid was saying about him being bigger and stronger and superior. I felt like they were agreeing to it,” Kye said. “I felt like they were treating him like he was superior to me, and agreeing with the fact that he knew he was superior. Or that he thought he was superior.” The viral video understandably has people outraged by the actions of the officers. New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy said he was “deeply disturbed” by it. Eboné believes that what happened unfortunately was due to race. “I hate to say this, but if it wasn't for race, then what is it?” Eboné asked. “What made them tackle my son and not the other kid? What made them be so aggressive with my son and not the other kid? Why is the other kid sitting down looking at my son be humiliated and put into cuffs? It just doesn't make sense. It makes me angry.”
New Jersey governor says ‘racially disparate treatment is deeply disturbing’ after officers kneel on Black youth’s back as white counterpart looks on ‘The immediate reaction was to aggressively throw the Black child to the ground, knee placed around the neck area and cuffed behind the back,’ said the NAACP. Photograph: Johannes Eisele/AFP/Getty Images New Jersey’s governor, Phil Murphy, said he was “deeply disturbed” by video of a shopping mall brawl that ended with a Black teenager pinned to th
Video of the incident shows the Black teen pinned on the ground with a knee in his back and handcuffed, while the white teen sits on a couch.
Two teens seen throwing punches at each other inside Bridgewater Commons Mall appear to get two different responses from the officers who showed up. Some are questioning whether the teens were treated differently because of their race.
