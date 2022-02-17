Viral video of fight in New Jersey mall leads to calls for an internal investigation

Yahoo Entertainment

On Don Lemon Tonight Wednesday, 14-year-old Kye and his mother Eboné appeared to speak about the fight Kye got into at a New Jersey mall on Saturday. Video of the fight between Kye and the older, bigger white teen went viral because when officers arrived to break it up, the white kid was escorted to a couch while Kye, who is Black, was tackled and cuffed while both officers each had a knee pressed into his back. At one point, the other kid stood up from the couch and stood over Kye, looking down at him as he was being cuffed. “I kind of felt like the cops were going along with what the older kid was saying about him being bigger and stronger and superior. I felt like they were agreeing to it,” Kye said. “I felt like they were treating him like he was superior to me, and agreeing with the fact that he knew he was superior. Or that he thought he was superior.” The viral video understandably has people outraged by the actions of the officers. New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy said he was “deeply disturbed” by it. Eboné believes that what happened unfortunately was due to race. “I hate to say this, but if it wasn't for race, then what is it?” Eboné asked. “What made them tackle my son and not the other kid? What made them be so aggressive with my son and not the other kid? Why is the other kid sitting down looking at my son be humiliated and put into cuffs? It just doesn't make sense. It makes me angry.”