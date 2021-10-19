Viral video in Lancaster sparks outrage
Viral video in Lancaster sparks outrage.
Viral video in Lancaster sparks outrage.
Co-Host of ‘Because of Anita’ Professor Salamishah Tillet joins A Time For Change to discuss the legacy of Anita Hill’s testimony, corporate America’s response to gender violence, and movement to combat these issues.
A TikTok of a woman being ushered away by flight attendants after trying to give a speech to airline passengers about COVID-19 has gone viral.
Activision Blizzard Inc. has fired several unnamed employees and reprimanded others connected to allegations of sexual harassment and discrimination reported earlier this years, according to a media report late Tuesday.
A seven-hour flight was barely long enough to enjoy the business-class amenities.
Two months after announcing her pregnancy, Falynn Pina revealed she and Jaylan Banks are tying the knot.
The crude oil markets have rallied a bit during the course of the trading session on Monday but have given back early gains as we are starting to show signs of exhaustion.
Jennifer Hough had asked the court to find the singer and her husband Kenneth Petty in “default” and award her $20 million for alleged harassment, but a court clerk found no foul on Minaj's part, only Petty's
A video of multiple male passengers defending a woman on the Central Line subway in the London Underground network has gone viral on Twitter.
Video capturing a Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy slamming a Black woman to the ground by her hair has gone […] The post Louisiana deputy shown slamming Black woman to ground by her braids in viral video appeared first on TheGrio.
One employee on TikTok described the new shorts as "like underwear."
Video from several Sinclair Broadcast Group stations showed them struggling to produce newscasts, operating without their usual graphics or software.
The incident: In the beginning of the video, the original poster Denise Carino (@dennydoestiktok) is in the middle of clarifying what the woman had said to her. Carino also updated in the comments that the general manager had called to apologize.
The extremist first-term lawmaker was accused of promoting toxic masculinity with his "raise them to be a monster" speech.
A man charged with raping a woman on a commuter train just outside of Philadelphia harassed her for more than 40 minutes while multiple people held up their phones to seemingly record the assault without intervening, authorities said. More than two dozen train stops passed as the man harassed, groped and eventually raped the woman, the police chief for the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority said at a news conference Monday. Both the man and woman got on the train at the same stop Wednesday night in North Philadelphia.
Becoming a Disney princess at one of the company's theme parks is a dream job for many.
Brooke Shafer reports Jason Banegas is accused of fatally shooting Hollywood police Officer Yandy Chirino on Sunday.
A Nashville man says he is still in shock, and is lucky to be alive after someone shot at his car while he was driving on a busy Nashville interstate.
On Monday, Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister announced details of a 20-day long, undercover human trafficking operation that saw 125 men arrested and four women freed.
The family of a California Black construction worker wants answers after their loved one was shot several times in what is now being looked at […]
More than a month later, loved ones are still reeling from the loss, which experts say was the result of housing issues, climate change's hidden toll on low-income immigrants and more.