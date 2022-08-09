Viral video of Mississippi arrest sparks investigation

Storyful

A woman was recorded calling the police to report a black man standing outside his Seattle home on August 3, in a video going viral on Reddit and other platforms.Footage taken by Dayson Barnes shows a woman, who is not identified, talking on the phone with police after questioning whether Barnes and his partner are residents of the home.“If you guys have a lease, I’d just like to see the lease,” the woman told Barnes and his partner in the video, who are currently renting the property.In a statement shared with Storyful, the King County Sheriff’s Office said they were called to the scene to respond to reports of a ‘potential residential burglary’.Upon arrival, police established it was a ‘misunderstanding’ and cleared the scene after five minutes. No official report was taken and deputies confirmed the individuals in question were new renters.The video was originally posted to Reddit on August 4 by Barnes’ partner and has been circulating on social media since. Credit: Dayson Barnes via Storyful