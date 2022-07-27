Viral video with Native American made national news. Where is high school student now?

Many know Nick Sandmann as the Northern Kentucky student who was part of a video that went viral in January 2019 of him outside of the Lincoln Memorial, face-to-face with Native American Nathan Phillips.

From that point on, he was tailed by the media for his persistence in pursing numerous multi-million dollar lawsuits against national outlets that covered the incident.

But what has the young man been up to since the video broke the internet and put a national spotlight on racism?

At the time, Sandmann was a 16-year-old Covington Catholic student. Now, he is at Transylvania University with intentions to graduate in 2024, according to his Twitter biography.

Here he is a member of the Kappa Alpha Order Fraternity, which according to its Facebook page, “emulates chivalric ideals and genteel ethics,” and “seeks to teach young men to be leaders; to be brave, self reliant, and to continually strive to better themselves.”

The video and its aftermath followed him to the Lexington college, where the university immediately garnished new backlash for accepting him as a student.

In September of 2020, the New York Post reported an American Civil Liberties Union official in Kentucky chastised Transylvania University over the weekend for accepting Nicholas Sandmann as a student, calling the move a “stain” on the institution.

Nick Sandmann works for Kentucky GOP politicians

While some thought it a stain to the university, the video, where Sandmann was wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat, gained positive feedback from several Kentucky Republican politicians including Congressman Andy Barr, and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, both of whom Sandmann has worked for.

In 2020, Sandmann was hired by McConnell’s election campaign as a grassroots director. According to a report from The Hill, Sandmann’s job entailed assisting in field operations and building coalitions.

“We’re excited to have Nicholas on Team Mitch. Along with our already strong team, his efforts to bring people together all across Kentucky will be critical to Senator McConnell’s victory this November,” said campaign manager Kevin Golden to The Hill.

Today, Barr’s campaign confirmed, Sandmann is a field director Barr, who represents the 6th District in Central Kentucky.