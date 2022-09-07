Viral video of pet dog biting a boy in India as its owner does nothing sparks outrage

A video of a pet dog biting a young boy in India went viral and sparked outrage as the dog owner did nothing to help the child.

In the viral CCTV footage, the dog can be seen jumping and biting the boy’s right leg inside of an elevator at the Rajnagar Extension Charms County Society in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. As the boy clutches his leg and hops on one foot in pain, the woman accompanying the dog stays still and does not bother to check on the child.

As the dog owner leaves the elevator, the dog can be seen trying to lunge at the boy once again before it is pulled away.

The incident reportedly occurred at around 6 p.m. local time on Monday.

Shocking video from Ghaziabad, The dog suddenly bitten the child in ongoing lift but the dog's owner did nothing. pic.twitter.com/LaLrGlS8Ds — Nikhil Choudhary (@NikhilCh_) September 6, 2022

In a separate video, the father of the child can be seen confronting the woman in the basement of the residential building following the attack. With the boy present, she allegedly called the father names and refused to tell him her apartment number.

The father filed a complaint at the Nandgram police station, and the woman was handed a fine of 5,000 INR (approximately $62.79) by the Ghaziabad Municipal Corporation.

“In the viral video from Charms Castle in Rajnagar Extension, a boy was attacked by a dog and the woman stood in her place holding the leash. A complaint has been lodged by the boy’s father and the investigation is still underway,” Circle Officer Alok Dubey reportedly said.

Featured Image via @NikhilCh_ (left, right)