Viral video shocks Georgia into action on shooting death of unarmed black man

On February 23, 2020, 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery was gunned down in Brunswick, Georgia, a coastal city about midway between Savannah and Jacksonville, Florida. Arbery, who was black, was unarmed and on an afternoon jog on a pleasant Sunday, something he did often to stay fit, his mother, Wanda Cooper, said.
Two white men, a father and son, believed Arbery matched the description of someone caught on a security camera committing a recent burglary in the neighborhood, and they decided to pursue Arbery on his jog, according to a police report filed that day. Gregory McMichael, 64, told police that Arbery violently attacked his son, Travis McMichael, 34 and in the fight, Travis shot Arbery, who died on the spot. The details surrounding Arbery’s death remained unclear for more than two months as calls for justice from his family gained little traction until this week.
During this two-month time period, the coronavirus pandemic took over the U.S, claiming tens of thousands of Americans’ lives. While New Jersey was the first state to declare a state of emergency on February 3, most states waited more than a month to make their own declaration. Georgia declared a state of emergency on March 13. Glynn County, which includes Brunswick, didn’t close non-essential businesses until March 26. Less than a month later, Georgia became one of the first states to begin reopening their economy on April 24.
Police were still working during the shutdown. But nothing happened in the Arbery case.
On May 5, a 36-second video of the killing, including the moment Arbery fell to the ground, appeared online. The video does not show Arbery attacking Travis; in it, the McMichaels appear to have engaged him. Also, no burglaries were reported in the month before the shooting, contradicting the McMichaels’ claims.
The video was apparently shot from a car by a third man, identified as William Bryan. But how it surfaced is not public knowledge at this point. S. Lee Merritt, an attorney for the Arbery family, said it had been in the possession of authorities.
Calls erupted on social media for the arrest of the McMichaels this week as celebrities and political figures, including LeBron James and former vice president Joe Biden, expressed outrage over the killing — and the inaction of the local prosecutor.
Former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams on Thursday afternoon called what she saw in the video, “murder”. “What we saw happen in that video ... is a violation of every notion of decency and justice,” she said in an interview with Mother Jones. “It was murder.”
More than 10 weeks after Arbery’s death, late on May 7, the McMichaels were arrested and officially charged with murder and aggravated assault in the death of Arbery. It took 75 days of mounting pressure, social media outrage and publicly revealed video evidence for two white men to be arrested in the murder of an unarmed black man in Georgia.
It took less than 30 days for Glynn County to shut down and reopen amid the worldwide pandemic.
Merritt believes the public pressure led to the arrest of the McMichaels. “I don’t think there would have been an arrest if there wasn’t outcry," he said Thursday. "The video was already in the hands of investigators...Those who raised their voices...That was the turning point."
While some critics question whether the outbreak of coronavirus delayed justice, details leading up to the arrest of the McMichaels are also raising eyebrows. After Arbery’s death, two prosecutors, including Jackie Johnson, the district attorney for the Brunswick Judicial Circuit, recused themselves from the case, citing professional relationships with the older McMichael, who was a former county police officer. The second prosecutor assigned to the case, George Barnhill from Waycross County, wrote to the Glynn County police chief saying he did not see grounds for an arrest of the McMichaels or the man who recorded it from his vehicle. Barnhill recused himself from the investigation shortly after sending the letter.
Local leaders say an old-boy network among the law-enforcement agencies of local counties, including Waycross and Brunswick, played a role in delaying progress in the case.
On April 13, the case was turned over to neighboring Liberty County district attorney Tim Durden, the third prosecutor assigned to the case. It wasn’t until three weeks after he was assigned the case that he said the evidence warrants seeking an indictment.
“I am of the opinion that the case should be presented to the grand jury of Glynn County for consideration of criminal charges against those involved in the death of Mr. Arbery,” Durden said in a statement issued Tuesday.
This wouldn't happen for some time, though, because grand juries are not sitting during the COVID-19 pandemic. The freeze on empaneling grand juries will remain in effect through June 12, at least.
But things changed this week when Durden, after pressure from Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, on May 5 formally requested the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, or GBI, investigate the death of Arbery.
GBI agents, acting quickly, booked the McMichaels on murder charges within less than two days.
GBI Director Vic Reynolds on Friday implied that the local investigation had been less than exemplary. "I can't answer what another agency did or didn't see, but I can tell you that, based on our involvement in this case, considering the fact that we hit the ground running Wednesday morning and within 36 hours, we had secured warrants for two individuals for felony murder,” Reynolds said. “I think that speaks volumes for itself and that probable cause was clear to our agents pretty quickly.”
Even with the arrests, the Arbery family understands there is still a long road ahead. “It’s not over,” said Chris Stewart, a civil rights attorney working with a team of lawyers to represent the Arbery family. “This is the beginning. A lot of times, African Americans can’t even get to step one of justice.”
Friday would have been Arbery’s 26th birthday.
