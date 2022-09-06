Viral video shows Chile's Boric approached by 'superman' child during constitution speech

(Reuters) - A video of a small child dressed in a superman costume riding his bike around Chile's President Gabriel Boric in mid-speech has gone viral.

The clip was recorded last week as Boric was calling on Chileans to cast their vote supporting a new constitution, which was ultimately rejected by an overwhelming majority.

The president continued talking while the young child, dressed in a red cap and a blue superhero onesie cycled around him on a blue balance bike, seemingly oblivious to what was happening.

Some 7.9 millions Chileans voted against the draft constitution on Sunday against 4.9 million who voted in favor, a blow to the country's young president who backed its adoption.

The vote has been perceived as a political thermometer for 36-year-old Boric, who came into office in March promising economic and social reforms, though has been criticized for high inflation levels and economic uncertainty.

The result of the vote will force Chile to go back and redraft its Pinochet-era constitution, and has already forced Boric to announce changes to his cabinet.

Chile's markets rallied on Monday as investors welcomed the result, which some said may force texts in the future to be more moderate.

(Reporting by Valentine Hilaire, Editing by Isabel Woodford and Sandra Maler)