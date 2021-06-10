Viral video shows hammerhead sharks circling Florida beachgoers

Beachgoers in Florida let out screams when a group of hammerhead sharks circled them.

Shrieks and laughter could be heard by adults and children nearby as the sharks’ fins began to emerge from the water over the Memorial Day weekend in Pensacola.

The video was captured by Jacqueline Lesso of Alabama, who was on a boat with friends on May 29 and counted multiple sharks while recording, Fox 13 News reported.

“They're coming in!” a woman in the video said.

Two people sitting on a float nearby appeared to be unbothered by the hammerheads, while the third told someone to "shut up" when they said the sharks were right under her.

"None of the sharks were aggressive in any way and the screaming was more of excitement than hysteria," Lesso told Fox 13 News. "A lesson learned to keep your cool and stay calm."

Hammerhead sharks are known to inhabit the shallow waters of the Atlantic coast in Florida and are ranked seventh in unprovoked attacks on humans, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

