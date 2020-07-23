Viral Video Shows Lightning Strike Just Behind the Statue of Liberty

A summer thunderstorm walloped New York City on Wednesday evening, sending multiple lightning strikes crashing down just north of the Statue of Liberty. The combination of crazy weather and one of the most recognizable landmarks in the world caused a video of the strikes, captured by a guy at the right place at the right time, to go viral at, well, lightning-fast speed.

That guy was Michael Calabrese, a Staten Islander, amateur photographer, and weather enthusiast who works on a boat that ferries tourists around New York Harbor.

“I was just in the right place at the right time,” Calabrese told USA Today. He readied his phone on a hunch after a weather app he had installed alerted him that severe weather was in the area.

“I did my best to keep it as still as possible and contain my excitement,” he continued, and judging by the quality of the video which, again, was filmed on a boat during a lightning storm, he did a damn good job.

Calabrese tweeted the video with the caption “The best video I ever captured,” and the internet agreed. His video has racked up more than three million views in less than 24 hours.





Of course, severe weather is enough to send most folks indoors, Calabrese is a big fan, and it’s no surprise he was perfectly positioned to capture the meteorological spectacle. And as much as we enjoyed this video, he’s definitely and deservedly having the most fun with it.

Those who really know me know just how much I LOVE weather. The fact the Weather Channel faved my video is like a dream come true lol — Mikey Cee (@_Mikey_Cee) July 23, 2020





